ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkS4s_0iilRKfj00
1 of 9

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.

Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities.

The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there.

Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.

On Friday, U.S. and Mexican officials gave the first update on the program: 7,500 applications were being processed and the first 100 Venezuelans had been approved to fly. Biden administration officials said about 150 Venezuelans were crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from about 1,200 before the policy was announced Oct. 12.

The first four Venezuelans paroled into the United States arrived Saturday — two from Mexico, one from Guatemala, one from Peru — and hundreds more have been approved to fly, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said.

“My dream is to be there (the U.S.) to make a new life,” said Cuicas, a 31-year-old who left behind his wife and two young children. Returning is not an option, he said. “There is no future, there is no work.”

While Cuicas is optimistic about his chances of enrolling in the U.S. program, observers have pointed out that the number of visas offered is minuscule compared to the demand. Just in September, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 33,000 encounters with Venezuelans at the border.

For Venezuelans already en route to the U.S.-Mexico border, the announcement was a shock. For some like Cuicas there was still hope of legally entering the U.S., but for others it added new uncertainty to what was a months- or even years-long migration.

In Mexico City, groups of Venezuelans circulate between shelters, a bus terminal on the city’s north side and offices of Mexico’s asylum agency, where about 30 have been sleeping in the street, waiting to start their paperwork.

Darío Arévalo found himself separated from his family for the first time in his life and living in a shelter. For reasons he said he was not given, U.S. authorities in the Texas border city of El Paso allowed six members of his family to enter, but sent him back to Mexico.

The 20-year-old is learning to live alone and thinking about returning to Venezuela, a country struggling with economic and political crises that have driven more than 7 million people out of the country.

“It is the first time I’m apart from them, that I’m alone,” he said. He will try to get enough money together to fly back to Venezuela, a place he hasn’t lived in for four years, since his family emigrated to Pereira in neighboring Colombia.

Even though Venezuela finally came out of more than four years of hyperinflation last year, it still suffers inflation that is among the highest in the world and its economy continues to be precarious. The poor have little buying power, which has stimulated another wave of migration.

The original exodus began in 2015, as thousands fled the worst political, economic and social crisis that the oil-producing country had seen in more than a century.

Before the announcement of the deal affecting Venezuelans last week, Mexico had been willing to receive only migrants from some Central American countries expelled from the U.S.

The Biden administration is expanding an authority used during the Trump administration to block migrants arriving at the border from requesting asylum, expelling them under a public health order known as Title 42 that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside Mexico’s asylum agency offices in Mexico City, Jonathan Castellanos, 29, is one of the Venezuelans who have been sleeping on the sidewalk after being expelled from the United States. He said his mother and his three children are back in Venezuela, but he has no intention of returning.

After living for six years in Chile and Colombia, he migrated north and made it to the Texas border in late September. He was expelled last week with 95 other Venezuelans.

Castellanos said Mexican authorities have already given him a humanitarian permit that will allow him to look for a job and a place to live, joining the approximately 140,000 Venezuelans now living in Mexico.

Cuicas, in contrast, said he would not apply for asylum in Mexico because he feared it would hurt his chances of getting the U.S. visa.

Castellanos said he doesn’t have time for that. “My dream is to make it to the United States, but I didn’t achieve it. ... Life goes on and I can’t stop,” he said. “I have to move forward and find a way to work, to produce to help my children in Venezuela.”

Comments / 2

mountain girl
4d ago

How nice Biden is giving 24,000 visas! What about taking care of Americans! Have you seen all the homeless camps in every state! Have you seen the economy? Americans are suffering and need help! We don’t need millions and millions of extra people to support! Why does Biden think we have some sorta black hole to put million or maybe billions of extra people!

Reply
13
Related
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country

When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
TEXAS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Venezuela Gives the U.S. 60 Days to Extradite “Fat Leonard”

Venezuela has cleared the way for the extradition of famed businessman Leonard Francis, aka “Fat Leonard,” to return to the United States after he attempted to escape custody and his upcoming sentencing in the now famous U.S. Navy bribery case. Venezuela’s signal that it would cooperate with the U.S. authorities came as members of the U.S. Congress also called for an investigation into how Francis was able to escape custody.
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy