iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale
This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
Chilling video shows girl, 10, escaping kidnap as police hunt suspect
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt. The video, obtained by People, shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old last Wednesday, October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money, and...
WGMD Radio
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A grandmother in Michigan is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the side of the head. Alisha Caver, 56, allegedly stabbed the 2-year-old in the side of his head multiple times during the early morning hours of Oct. 20 before police arrived to the Detroit apartment at 1:30 a.m., according to FOX 2. The incident happened at the St. Antoine Gardens apartment complex.
WGMD Radio
Texas alleged serial killer’s victims’ families push for death penalty: ‘He just reeks evil’
Marilyn Cardillo Bixler celebrated her 90th birthday with her family in Cabo San Lucas in August 2017, enjoying her first vacation outside the United States by toasting to the next decade of her life over strawberry margaritas. Two weeks later, Billy Chemirmir allegedly broke into her apartment at a retirement...
WGMD Radio
Missing Georgia toddler’s mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
The mother of missing Georgia 20-month-old Quinton Simon said she has to “barricade” her home and that she can’t go outside without facing “harassment and negligence” in an interview with local media Monday. Detectives have dubbed Leilani Simon, 22, the “prime suspect” in Quinton’s disappearance...
WGMD Radio
Man violently shoves stranger onto subway tracks, prompting NYPD search: video
New York police are searching for a man accused of forcefully shoving a stranger onto subway tracks in Brooklyn. The alleged assault happened at 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues subway station. Police say an unidentified man was standing on the northbound platform and intentionally, without...
WGMD Radio
Beverly Hills police investigating antisemitic flyers left throughout city
Beverly Hills police are investigating a batch of antisemitic flyers that were disbursed throughout the north end of the city. The flyers, left in an area north of Sunset Blvd. and west of Benedict Canyon Dr., included antisemitic tropes and blamed gun control on Jewish people. Sgt. Scott Dibble said...
