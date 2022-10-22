Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
WGMD Radio
Texas authorities, Border Patrol make 463-pound marijuana bust
A joint operation along the southern border in Texas resulted in the seizure of hundreds of pounds of marijuana that came across from Mexico over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Game Wardens made the bust on...
Dad Arrested for DUI After Passing Out in School Pickup Line, Cops Say
A dad was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly passing out behind the wheel while waiting in an elementary school pickup line, authorities said. On Monday, police in Mesa, Arizona, received a report that a parent was unconscious in a car outside Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School. Officers say when they approached the vehicle, they saw a man—later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Lopez—attempting to crawl in to the car’s passenger seat. A witness told cops they’d seen him in the driver’s seat before law enforcement showed up. Court documents say two young children were also inside the car, and that officers spotted an open container of Twisted Tea in the driver’s side cup holder. A breath test revealed Lopez had a blood alcohol content level of .218. He was arrested and faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15 and one count of extreme DUI.Read it at Arizona’s Family
WGMD Radio
Texas alleged serial killer’s victims’ families push for death penalty: ‘He just reeks evil’
Marilyn Cardillo Bixler celebrated her 90th birthday with her family in Cabo San Lucas in August 2017, enjoying her first vacation outside the United States by toasting to the next decade of her life over strawberry margaritas. Two weeks later, Billy Chemirmir allegedly broke into her apartment at a retirement...
WGMD Radio
Missing Georgia toddler’s mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
The mother of missing Georgia 20-month-old Quinton Simon said she has to “barricade” her home and that she can’t go outside without facing “harassment and negligence” in an interview with local media Monday. Detectives have dubbed Leilani Simon, 22, the “prime suspect” in Quinton’s disappearance...
WGMD Radio
Preparing for ‘anarchy’: Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Residents in Illinois’ most southern town told Fox News they were alarmed by the state’s new law, which critics say will put more criminals on the streets and less behind bars. “I think it’s stupid,” Luke told Fox News. “I’ve worked for the system for 28 years, and...
