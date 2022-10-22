Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested
MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
Arizona grandmother sues after being arrested for serving food to homeless
Bullhead City, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A 78-year-old grandmother is suing Bullhead City after she was arrested earlier this year for serving food at a local park to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. According to the Mohave County...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
Comments / 0