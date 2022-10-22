Read full article on original website
WheelHouse IT Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL – MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named WheelHouse IT to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250). WheelHouse IT is thrilled to announce that they have recently been named in the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
Pivot Professional Partners Discusses the Advantages of 1031 Exchange Properties and the Successful Implementation of this Tax-Saving Strategy
This quarter, Pivot Professional Partners, a leader in wealth preservation, the 1031 process, and DST and TIC investments, offers insight into properly executing a 1031 exchange to capture all of its benefits with none of the downside. While performance of the broader equities market remains uncertain, traditionally, real estate has...
Prepare for an Exit Even If You Don’t – A Podcast Discussing Business Exit and Succession Plans with Guest Michael Schuster
A merger and acquisition expert and investment banker offers strategic advice on maximizing the value of a business and transaction execution. Fort Myers, FL – October 25, 2022 – Unfair Advantage, a podcast series exploring business strategies, insights, and methodologies, recently featured Michael Schuster, the managing director of Cross Keys Capital. The episode “Prepare for an Exit Even If You Don’t,” hosted by Mona Hilton, CEO of Advantage Anywhere, highlights the need for businesses to keep an exit strategy in mind for when the time is right.
Must Know Digital Marketing Statistics to Guide For 2023 Planning
For those who are running a company online or are planning to promote some of the latest services and products in the competitive market, it is important to understand digital marketing trends and strategies to go ahead. In order to create a solid plan for the business, one needs to keep an eye on all the available options and then develop a future-proof strategy. Although one cannot be 100% sure about what will happen in the future; this arrangement may help business owners to access and understand possibilities.
Networkship Makes Efficient Order Fulfillment Automation A Reality For Ecommerce Businesses
Combining its proprietary technology with a solid network of shipping agents spread across the United States, the leading order fulfillment provider allows e-commerce brands to quickly get their products to consumers without lifting a finger. October 25, 2022 – Networkship is redefining the standards of excellence and efficiency in order...
Alphabet's big earnings miss points to flagging demand for digital advertising — and problems for the broader economy
Google's parent company partly blamed its underperformance on a tough economic backdrop and advertisers pulling back on spending.
TigerEX FastFuture, an Innovative Product of Crypto Derivatives Trading
With the multiple bull-bear cycles of Bitcoin, the public continues to recognize crypto, and crypto exchange has become the infrastructure of the industry. Looking back at the development of the crypto exchange, the technical precipitation of the trading engine and the innovative product strategy is the core elements of the competitiveness of crypto exchange.
NexerBit-Halica holdings, Signed Partnership… Introduction of Indonesian Cryptocurrency Delivery Service
On October 20, NexerBit, the next-generation exchange, signed a cooperative partnership with Indonesian IT tech company Halica Holdings. NexerBit also announced that they will create various synergies, such as providing high-quality information to customers using the exchange, starting with a collaborative promotion. NexerBit, which is headquartered and operated in Singapore...
FatBrain AI Keeps Getting Bigger, Adds ZeroTrust Platform To Its Growing Products Arsenal ($LZGI)
FatBrain AI (OTC: LZGI) is getting bigger. And it’s happening fast. Following a recent announcement that its wholly-owned subsidiary Intellagents inked a deal with InvoiceCloud, a $3.15 billion market cap EngageSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESMT) solution to provide insurance carriers and their policyholders with a premier billing and payments experience, they wasted no time announcing another. And like the former being an immediate value driver, this one is too.
Metropoly’s METRO Token Presale Starting Soon
In this current market situation, retail investors face ongoing challenges, such as falling stock prices, increasing inflation, and negative interest rates. Meanwhile, at the same time, the net worth of the top 1% has skyrocketed. There are different reasons for that, and one is real estate investments. Investing in real...
Global Flyer Distribution – A One-Stop-Shop For Professional Flyer Distribution Service With Fast Turnaround And Unbeatable Price In the USA
Global Flyer Distribution is the leading flyer and door hanger printing and distribution provider in the USA to target potential customers and help businesses stand out in the market. The craze for flyers, door hangers, and brochures is ever-increasing in the USA owing to their convenience, vibrancy, and information. They...
How to Use Free Classified Ads to Grow Any Business
Classified Ads are a great way to reach the target audience. They’re inexpensive, effective, and simple to set up. – Low cost: Classified ads are more affordable than other forms of advertising. – Targeted: Classified ads allow you to reach customers in your area or customers with similar interests...
Kunj Capital – A Proven Helping hand of traders in the Stock Market
Kunj Capital – A leading Stock Market advisor and a big helping hand to traders in the stock market that specialize in helping Interpret stock market trends, Bank Nifty Options strategy, and unique portfolio picks for all ranges of common, small investors, and big investor needs. California – October...
TronHawk a platform to build a better life & experience more financial freedom
Tronhawk are a group of experts specializing in cryptocurrency trading and risk management. We can say, with confidence, that a 1% to 1.75% per day return is feasible. Not only that, we can make much more than 2% in just a few minutes. Main key Futures – – Instant Payment.
Mario L. Herman Provides Effective Master and Restaurant Franchise Legal Services
Mario L. Herman, a leading franchise attorney, provides legal services for restaurant and master franchises in the USA. Business owners and prospective entrepreneurs purchase franchises to improve their services or increase their profits. However, they must hire the services of a well-experienced franchise attorney before they make their final decision on which franchise to purchase. Mario L. Herman is a reputable franchise lawyer providing franchise legal services for over 33 years. He is dedicated to ensuring that his clients receive quality services and solutions for their different franchise needs. With his experience in the field, he has handled various cases involving franchising successfully and has provided his clients with results that are in line with their expectations. Thus, he provides his services for franchises involving printing franchises, healthcare & wellness franchise, hotel industry franchises, real estate franchises, fitness franchises, restaurant franchises, and movie & entertainment franchises.
Social Snowball Launches the Leaked Discount Code Center
Miami, FL – Oct 24th, 2022 – Social Snowball, the word-of-mouth marketing platform for eCommerce, announced today its new feature, the Leaked Discount Code Center. Social Snowball is a platform for brands using Shopify to manage their referral, affiliate, or influencer marketing programs. Working so tightly with fast-growing...
The Global Leader in Algorithmic Trading, OpixTech
OpixTech is a leading global financial technology company that provides liquidity to the global equity, foreign exchange and commodity markets through algorithmic trading. Headquartered in Seychelles, OpixTech consists of 161 employees, most of them technicians, who are not involved in any human decisions in the trading process. The company uses algorithmic trading Opix Algo to earn from the difference in market prices. Of course, the company’s trading analysis team and risk control team monitor the operation of the algorithm.
Streamlined Advisory: Helping expats with tax compliance
Streamlined Advisory shares top things expats need to know about their taxes, from expat tax filing obligations to applying for tax amnesty programs. At some point, most US expats find themselves on online forums sifting through US tax code information to try to understand the complex requirements. Some people don’t even know they are required to file tax returns when they are an expat. Various online platforms like Reddit have become go-to’s for people who want to understand filing US expat taxes.
Written by Ehab Mohamed, MD “Real Diabetes Cure and Prevention” launched on Amazon
A new book titled “Real Diabetes and Prevention” by Ehab Mohamed, MD introduces a new revolution in remission and prevention of type 2 diabetes. The gripping new revolution in remission (and possible cure) and preventing type 2 diabetes is presented in Real Diabetes Cure and Prevention written by Ehab Mohamed, MD. The book reveals how to put Diabetes into remission according to over a hundred clinical trials. This book thoroughly examines the five best ways to manage type 2 diabetes: a very low-calorie diet, a low-carb diet, gastric bypass surgery and exercise.
How the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in Louisiana, Flipper Investments Revolutionized The Home Sale Process
Flipper Investments is a leading Louisiana-based real estate company proficient in buying a house as is, with a quick cash offer and zero obligations!. Simplified for the layman, when a real estate agent lists an ”as is” home sale, it means the homeowner is selling the home in its current condition, and will make no repairs or improvements before the sale (or negotiate with the buyer for any credits to fund these fix-its). The term “as is” is rarely tacked on a property sales listing that’s perfect and move-in ready. On the contrary, people often sell as-is homes that are in disrepair, because the homeowners or other sellers can’t afford to fix these flaws before selling (which would help them sell the home for a higher price).
