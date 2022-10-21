ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Roquan Smith Trade? Seahawks Idea to Counter 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Blockbuster

By Logan Macdonald
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hho7_0iil1Kho00

The Seattle Seahawks would be wise to address the defensive side of the ball before the NFL trade deadline.

With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey .

In one move, the 49ers just gave themselves one of the most versatile and star-studded offenses in the NFL. Now, it only makes sense for Seattle to answer by addressing their defense.

One name that would make some sense is Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Seahawks are currently allowing five yards per carry this season, tied for the fourth-worst mark across the league . Seattle also has the No. 30 ranked defense in total yards per game allowed this season, allowing a lucrative 410.8 yards per game.

Smith would do wonders to help stop the run, as he's posted 100+ tackles in each of his first four seasons . Currently, Smith is on pace for a whopping 187 tackles this season, which would be good for the seventh-best single-season mark in NFL history.

Furthermore, Smith would add versatility on defense, much like McCaffrey will on offense for San Francisco. Smith has an interception in every season he's played so far while having posted 3+ sacks in three of his five first seasons.

Money is an issue, of course; Smith, it can be argued, merits a "going rate'' for a star linebacker of almost $15 million - the sort of extension the Bears are not offering, thus the conflict in Chicago.

Seattle's defense has been historically bad this season , while Chicago is likely in a rebuild of sorts with a middling roster and young starters across the roster. The move makes all the sense in the world for Seattle. The Seahawks' NFC West opponents are pushing the pedal to the metal and gunning to win now ... will Seattle follow suit?

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

3 Packers most to blame for horrible season so far

The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble after a 3-4 start. Which Packers are the most responsible for the team’s underperformance?. Things are not going well for the Green Bay Packers, who lost 23-21 to the Washington Commanders today to drop to 3-4 on the year. This is the third straight loss for Green Bay, whose downward spiral began after blowing a double-digit lead against the New York Giants in London before getting blown out at home by the New York Jets last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy