TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens’ deadly car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
Stricter clergy oversight part of Buffalo diocese settlement
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to strengthen its oversight of priests accused of sexual misconduct to settle a 2020 lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general. The settlement announced Tuesday requires the diocese to have a formal program to monitor credibly accused priests. The diocese must also submit to an annual compliance audit by a former FBI official with expertise in clergy sexual abuse. The lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James accused the diocese of concealing or inadequately investigating decades-old allegations of misconduct against dozens of priests. Bishop Michael Fisher says the agreement confirms safety and reporting protocols the diocese has adopted in recent years.
