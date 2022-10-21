BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO