Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
26-slip marina for Bay boats coming to Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council approved an initial work order on Oct. 17 for a new 26-slip boat marina for the commercial fishermen in Choctawhatchee Bay. The Heron’s Nest Marina will be located between 105 and 109 Calhoun Ave. Wayne Lung with Heron’s Nest LLC already has the approved FDEP and USACE permits. […]
SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back
Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours
There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?
Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Bar formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef is one step closer to opening
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The business formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef has a new owner and he's one step closer to opening the establishment. Bo's was known as the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in Duval County and it served the First Coast for 55 years. The establishment closed in 2019. When neighbors pass by the business, they see what it used to be.
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
Georgia players offer thoughts on moving Georgia-Florida rivalry out of Jacksonville
On Monday, Georgia and Florida put out a joint statement about the series' future in Jacksonville that led to plenty of speculation about what comes next in the rivalry’s future. A little later that day, two of Georgia’s veteran players gave their takes on what should happen next.
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M to fund workforce education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $9 million to state workforce education programs Tuesday in an effort to bolster professions serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The three schools that received funding through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program include South Florida State College, serving DeSoto,...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Tiny Home Festival, Christmas Towns & Rocket Launches: See the Top Florida Events Happening this November
With October soon coming to a close, Thanksgiving will be the next major holiday for many Floridians to celebrate--but that doesn't mean you will have to wait a month to plan something fun! There are many things to do in November throughout the Sunshine State including a tiny home festival, rocket launch, and the start of several Christmas events--to name a short few on this list of our top picks for the best Florida events happening in November. What's more, most of these events don't overlap or they run for several days/weekends, which means more time to fit all the fun into your schedule!
