Florida State

click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
WKRG News 5

26-slip marina for Bay boats coming to Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council approved an initial work order on Oct. 17 for a new 26-slip boat marina for the commercial fishermen in Choctawhatchee Bay. The Heron’s Nest Marina will be located between 105 and 109 Calhoun Ave. Wayne Lung with Heron’s Nest LLC already has the approved FDEP and USACE permits. […]
DESTIN, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back

Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?

Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Uncovering Florida

Tiny Home Festival, Christmas Towns & Rocket Launches: See the Top Florida Events Happening this November

With October soon coming to a close, Thanksgiving will be the next major holiday for many Floridians to celebrate--but that doesn't mean you will have to wait a month to plan something fun! There are many things to do in November throughout the Sunshine State including a tiny home festival, rocket launch, and the start of several Christmas events--to name a short few on this list of our top picks for the best Florida events happening in November. What's more, most of these events don't overlap or they run for several days/weekends, which means more time to fit all the fun into your schedule!
FLORIDA STATE

