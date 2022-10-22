Read full article on original website
Hyundai breaks ground in Georgia for its first electric vehicle plant in the US
Hyundai officially broke ground in Georgia on its first electric vehicle plant in the United States. The new plant is expected to bring thousands of new jobs to Georgia. Hyundai car executives and state leaders kicked off the car company’s groundbreaking Tuesday in Bryan County near Savannah. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
LETTER: King might help strengthen military if elected
Editor, Register-Mail: Sorensen versus King is an interesting matchup — a former weatherman against a veteran who was narrowly defeated two years ago by a popular and experienced incumbent. Since then the district boundaries have been gerrymandered by Illinois’ one-party government, comparisons with the past election are inexact.
Murder case defendant who jumped bail arrested in Indiana
Oct. 26—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A rural Anderson woman who jumped bail on a murder charge has been captured in Indiana. Dawn R. Wynn, 48, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals, according to a post on the Facebook page of the McDonald County Sheriff's Department. Wynn, who is...
