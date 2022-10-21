Read full article on original website
Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
Workers’ compensation rates drop for ninth year in a row
(The Center Square) – A decrease in workers’ compensation rates is continuing in Connecticut for a ninth straight year. Beginning Jan. 1, workers’ compensation rates will fall by 3%, Gov. Ned Lamont said, as the Connecticut Insurance Department approved the filing for pure premium loss costs. However, those companies who have an assigned risk will not see a reduction.
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade
(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
Report: West Virginia health care regulations blocked $43.7M in investments
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s certificate of need law prevented at least $43.7 million in health care investments between 2017 and 2020, according to a report published by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Certificate of need laws, also called CON laws, are regulations that require health-care providers...
Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
Florida’s unemployment rate drops to 2.5%, second-lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in September, the second lowest rate in state recorded history and the lowest since October 2006, according to new workforce data published by the Department of Economic Opportunity. It’s also declined or held steady for 26 consecutive months...
Burgum proposes $20 million community revitalization plan
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce. Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.
Three grants will bring broadband to 4,000 Vermont addresses
(The Center Square) – New grants designed to bring broadband to thousands of underserved Vermonters have been approved. A trio of grants totaling $26.5 million have been greenlighted by the Vermont Community Broadband Board that will be used to connect 4,000 underserved addresses. Funding for the project is culled from American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the first phase of the project will begin in the spring.
Maryland launches cover crop incentive program for urban farmers
(The Center Square) – A new pilot program would pay urban farmers to grow cover crops in the winter. The program is designed to improve soil and water quality, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, as growers would be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per year under the Small Acreage Cover Crop program.
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
Wall Street 'pandemic boom' ends, sending impact to New York's state budget
(The Center Square) – Wall Street continues to make money, but a report released Tuesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s found that the “pandemic boom” investment firms have enjoyed for the last couple of years is officially over. How big was Wall Street's boom...
Illinois yields appear to be positive despite dry conditions
(The Center Square) – Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security
(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
DeSantis suspends deadlines for property tax payments
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking several actions to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, including planning on calling a special session in December to address property taxes and property insurance reform. He first issued an executive order to suspend property tax deadlines for residents in...
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility
(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
Miyares: COVID-19 vaccines not required for public school attendance in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Virginia students are not legally required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares said following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends the vaccine in the 2023 adult and childhood immunization schedules. However,...
Arkansas superintendent blames low test scores on pandemic
(The Center Square) - Math and reading scores dropped among Arkansas students after the pandemic, new data shows. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows drops in scores across the country for fourth and eighth grade students. Math and reading assessments are administered every...
Ohio scores fall in math, reading for both fourth graders, eighth graders
(The Center Square) – Ohio recorded three-year decreases in scoring across the board for fourth graders and eighth graders in math and reading, respectively, according to a national study released this week. The Nation’s Report Card, a product of the National Assessment of Educational Progress which began producing the...
