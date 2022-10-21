ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Workers’ compensation rates drop for ninth year in a row

(The Center Square) – A decrease in workers’ compensation rates is continuing in Connecticut for a ninth straight year. Beginning Jan. 1, workers’ compensation rates will fall by 3%, Gov. Ned Lamont said, as the Connecticut Insurance Department approved the filing for pure premium loss costs. However, those companies who have an assigned risk will not see a reduction.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida’s unemployment rate drops to 2.5%, second-lowest ever

(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in September, the second lowest rate in state recorded history and the lowest since October 2006, according to new workforce data published by the Department of Economic Opportunity. It’s also declined or held steady for 26 consecutive months...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Burgum proposes $20 million community revitalization plan

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the Legislature for $20 million he says will revitalize communities and improve the workforce. Half of the money for what Burgum calls the "Energizing Our Communities" plan will go toward a Rural Revitalization and Redevelopment Grant Program for cities or towns with 5,000 residents or less.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Three grants will bring broadband to 4,000 Vermont addresses

(The Center Square) – New grants designed to bring broadband to thousands of underserved Vermonters have been approved. A trio of grants totaling $26.5 million have been greenlighted by the Vermont Community Broadband Board that will be used to connect 4,000 underserved addresses. Funding for the project is culled from American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the first phase of the project will begin in the spring.
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland launches cover crop incentive program for urban farmers

(The Center Square) – A new pilot program would pay urban farmers to grow cover crops in the winter. The program is designed to improve soil and water quality, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, as growers would be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per year under the Small Acreage Cover Crop program.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois yields appear to be positive despite dry conditions

(The Center Square) – Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security

(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis suspends deadlines for property tax payments

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking several actions to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, including planning on calling a special session in December to address property taxes and property insurance reform. He first issued an executive order to suspend property tax deadlines for residents in...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility

(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arkansas superintendent blames low test scores on pandemic

(The Center Square) - Math and reading scores dropped among Arkansas students after the pandemic, new data shows. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows drops in scores across the country for fourth and eighth grade students. Math and reading assessments are administered every...
ARKANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio scores fall in math, reading for both fourth graders, eighth graders

(The Center Square) – Ohio recorded three-year decreases in scoring across the board for fourth graders and eighth graders in math and reading, respectively, according to a national study released this week. The Nation’s Report Card, a product of the National Assessment of Educational Progress which began producing the...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy