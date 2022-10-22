Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
EXCLUSIVE: Racist prison killer, 42, is denied parole 22 years after beating his cellmate to death with a table leg and daubing a swastika on the wall in blood
A racist prison killer who beat his cellmate to death with a table leg then daubed a swastika on the wall in blood has been denied parole 22 years after the murder, MailOnline can reveal. The former skinhead, whose original name was Robert Stewart, now 42, changed his name in...
Major update in case of missing woman as horrifying new details emerge about her severed foot found on beach
THE severed foot of a missing female fraudster could have drifted 250 miles before it washed up on a beach, an inquest has heard. Melissa Caddick, 49, disappeared from her swanky home in Sydney, Australia, on November 12, 2020, after cops raided the pad. She was facing mammoth fraud charges...
University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say
A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Essence
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Supported raised over $500,000 for Pieper Lewis on GoFundMe. Attorneys for an Iowa teen asked a judge to overturn a portion of the sentence that ordered her to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist. Pieper Lewis, who turned 18 on Wednesday, was sentenced earlier this month to five...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
Two inmates killed at California state prisons within 24 hours, officials say
The first death was reported Tuesday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom, and the second Wednesday morning at Salinas Valley State Prison.
Jurors will go into second day of deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury will go into a second day of deliberations to determine whether to recommend death or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter.
Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
Yet another con! Fake German heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin convinces immigration judge to let her out of jail while she fights deportation
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has managed to convince a judge to let her out of prison while she fights deportation. The convicted fraudster has been in an upstate New York prison for the 18 months. However her attorneys successfully appealed to a judge to grant her release on Wednesday.
buzzfeednews.com
Police Said The St. Louis School Shooter Left Behind A Handwritten Note Saying He Had No Friends, Family, Or Girlfriend
The 19-year-old former student who killed two people and injured others at a high school in St. Louis on Monday had more than 600 rounds of ammunition on him when he entered the school and left a handwritten note about feeling isolated and having no social life, authorities said on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Parade Suspect's Court Antics Won't Help Appeal, Experts Say
He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding that appears destined to end with his conviction.
Department of Justice seeks nearly five years in prison for Jan. 6 rioter from Frederick
The U.S. Department of Justice is requesting that a Frederick man be sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his part in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents say. Nicholas Rodean, 29, was found guilty in July of seven counts of destruction of...
Man jailed for cat-calling woman in India: ‘This word objectifies women’
A court in India awarded a one-and-a-half-year jail term to a businessman for cat-calling and stalking a woman and branding her an “item” — a derogatory term used to sexualise women.The district court in the country’s financial capital Mumbai was hearing a case registered seven years ago by a woman when she was a minor against accused Abrar Khan and his friends for harassing her.The complainant, who cannot be identified due to laws aimed at protecting the identity of sexual harassment survivors, submitted before the court that Khan would stalk her.On 14 July 2015, when the survivor, then aged...
