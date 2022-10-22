ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
TheDailyBeast

University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say

A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
HONOLULU, HI
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
SHERMAN, TX
NBC Chicago

Wisconsin Parade Suspect's Court Antics Won't Help Appeal, Experts Say

He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding that appears destined to end with his conviction.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Man jailed for cat-calling woman in India: ‘This word objectifies women’

A court in India awarded a one-and-a-half-year jail term to a businessman for cat-calling and stalking a woman and branding her an “item” — a derogatory term used to sexualise women.The district court in the country’s financial capital Mumbai was hearing a case registered seven years ago by a woman when she was a minor against accused Abrar Khan and his friends for harassing her.The complainant, who cannot be identified due to laws aimed at protecting the identity of sexual harassment survivors, submitted before the court that Khan would stalk her.On 14 July 2015, when the survivor, then aged...

