WATCH: Phillies sing "Dancing on My Own" in unison after NLCS victory
“Dancing On My Own,” originally crooned by Robyn a decade ago and notably covered acoustically by Scott and remixed by Tiesto, became the Phils’ anthem earlier this year because, as clubhouse DJ Garrett Stubbs told MLB.com, “it’s an absolute banger.”
There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia
Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
Why the Padres Will Bring the NLCS Back to San Diego … And Why They Won't
Now or never. Win or go home. Whatever cliche you want to use, the point is the Padres now have zero margin for error. If they don't win Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Philadelphia their season is over and the Phillies are in the World Series.
Phillies fans try to get a hand on some NLCS gear ahead of World Series
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – CBS3 was out in Willow Grove, where fans flock to the Dick's Sporting Goods store. They're expected to clear out the shelves snatching up what's left of the team's gear.Dick's Sporting Goods usually opens up at 9 a.m. but their doors were open for fans at 7 Monday morning. The store was ready for these fans and fans didn't waste any time buying up some NLCS gear. They already had two tables filled with World Series T-shirts, pennants and cups. But the new merch didn't last long. Some fans say they couldn't find their sizes or the exact...
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
Tigers' Workman breaks through with grand 2-HR game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Gage Workman’s first starting gig since turning 23 years old also marked the first multihomer outing of his pro career during Salt River’s 12-0 victory over Scottsdale at Scottsdale Stadium on Tuesday night. Workman, who celebrated his birthday Monday, swatted a solo home run to...
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
'Great year for us': Padres fall short in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Say this about the 2022 Padres: They went for it. They made perhaps the biggest Trade Deadline splash in the sport's history. They slayed some dragons in October, beating the 101-win Mets, then upsetting the rival Dodgers. They advanced further than all but two teams in the franchise’s history.
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
Incoming! Darvish hit by throw to mound
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was caught off guard in the first inning on Sunday afternoon during the Phillies' 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, getting hit in the left shoulder when catcher Austin Nola threw the ball back to the mound after Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber.
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
Yankees gain inspiration from ... '04 Red Sox?
NEW YORK -- It was 18 Octobers ago that Red Sox infielder Kevin Millar prowled the Fenway Park infield during batting practice for a seemingly decided American League Championship Series, warning anyone who would listen: “Don’t let us win tonight.”. Within the Yankees’ clubhouse walls, that could have...
Watch Harper's epic HR again and again, from multiple angles
Bryce Harper's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5 that secured a 4-3 win over the Padres and an NL pennant is most definitely playing on a loop in Phillies fans' households right at this moment (and probably until the World Series begins on Friday). Well, for those of you out there who want to see the NLCS MVP's clutch homer from a different view, we've got you covered.
Bryce's heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's teammates tossed out many labels for the Phillies’ superstar following his National League Championship Series-clinching home run on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Showman. MV3. The ultimate bro. A dude. They can add NLCS Most Valuable Player to the list. • World Series Game...
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
These Wild Card teams made the World Series
The introduction of the Wild Card in 1995 gave one non-division winner from each league the hope of keeping its World Series dream alive. There have been a few changes to the format over the years. In 2012, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include two Wild Card teams in each league with one caveat -- they would have to play one another in a winner-take-all game to begin the playoffs. Then in 2022, MLB added one more Wild Card team from each league and introduced the Wild Card Series, in which the three non-division winners and the division winner with the worst record squared off in a best-of-three series before advancing to the Division Series.
Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
Astros ride perfect postseason back to World Series
NEW YORK -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place.
When the Phillies met the Astros in the 1980 NLCS
For the second time, the Phillies and Astros will hook up in the postseason -- but the first time in a World Series. The Phillies won their division (91-71) in 1980 by finishing one game ahead of the Montreal Expos. In their 19th season, the Astros were in the National League West. L.A. swept Houston in the final three games of the season to finish in a tie (92-70). Houston defeated L.A., 7-1, in a one-game playoff at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.
