Burlingame, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfbayview.com

Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point

“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Californian

How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day

As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
BERKELEY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Artist sees the possibilities beyond carpentry skills

(CONCORD, CA Oct. 23, 2022) — Manny Sanchez is a carpenter, woodworker and craftsman. He is also a new artist, creating pieces inspired by the grains, knots and unique patterns he sees in the wood that he works. His woodworking creations are fun, eye-catching and unusual, but Sanchez did...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stabbing at Novato elementary school leaves teenager critically injured

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – A stabbing at an elementary school after hours Monday evening left a 16-year-old with critical injuries, according to Novato police.Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood Elementary School, where staff members were working into the evening but no students were present, police said.Witnesses reported several teens fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds in the school's parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.Investigators learned a 17-year-old boy was also assaulted by the group of suspects but suffered only minor injuries and was released to his parents.No information about the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (415) 897-1122 and refer to case #NP22-3902.
NOVATO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose house fire turns fatal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail

Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
ANTIOCH, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
The Lemon Bowl

Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa

With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

