Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions through Oct. 31
Contra Costa Animal Services is offering free adoptions of all animals from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. The effort aims to help reduce CCAS’ shelter population and find loving homes for the pets in its care. A licensing fee may apply. Interested adopters can take advantage of this promotion...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
NBC San Diego
California Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
sfbayview.com
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
Daily Californian
How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day
As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
pioneerpublishers.com
Artist sees the possibilities beyond carpentry skills
(CONCORD, CA Oct. 23, 2022) — Manny Sanchez is a carpenter, woodworker and craftsman. He is also a new artist, creating pieces inspired by the grains, knots and unique patterns he sees in the wood that he works. His woodworking creations are fun, eye-catching and unusual, but Sanchez did...
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food." Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
Stabbing at Novato elementary school leaves teenager critically injured
NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – A stabbing at an elementary school after hours Monday evening left a 16-year-old with critical injuries, according to Novato police.Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood Elementary School, where staff members were working into the evening but no students were present, police said.Witnesses reported several teens fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds in the school's parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.Investigators learned a 17-year-old boy was also assaulted by the group of suspects but suffered only minor injuries and was released to his parents.No information about the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (415) 897-1122 and refer to case #NP22-3902.
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
San Jose house fire turns fatal
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
Missing person with Alzheimer’s reported in Pleasanton has been found
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A 76-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing earlier Monday has been found, according to Pleasanton PD. Wendi Huffman was last seen in the area of Flagstone Drive and Drywood Street, police say. She is described as 5’5″, 130 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. […]
californiaexaminer.net
Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail
Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
The Lemon Bowl
Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa
With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
