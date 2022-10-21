Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn’s prediction almost came true – “Spence will move to 154-lb to avoid Crawford”
By Jimmy James: In December of 2021, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn’s launched a warning that has almost come true, “I think you’re going to see Errol Spence move up to 154 to avoid Terence Crawford. ‘Avoid’ is maybe a harsh word, but strategically avoid.”. “I...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner says he signed 8-figures with BLK Prime for 12 month deal
By Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has hit a gusher, saying that he was given a massive eight-figure [$10 million], three-fight “guaranteed” deal for 12 months with BLK Prime. What’s troubling about this deal is that Broner hasn’t fought three times since 2015, and it’s...
Comments / 0