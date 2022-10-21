ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
Boxing Scene

Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence

The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"

The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th

By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody

By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.

