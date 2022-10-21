Read full article on original website
All Three Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Keller, WA Have Been Arrested
KELLER, WA - All three suspects involved in fatal shootings on the Colville Reservation have been arrested. On Thursday, October 20, the Colville Tribal Police Department received a call regarding a shooting in the Keller District. Once arriving on scene, officers located two individuals deceased, according to a press release...
ifiberone.com
BREAKING: Two suspects involved in shooting deaths in Okanogan County arrested
NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody. The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller...
KXLY
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop. The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol. On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
