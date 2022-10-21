ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, WA

ifiberone.com

BREAKING: Two suspects involved in shooting deaths in Okanogan County arrested

NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody. The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop.  The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol.  On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
WINTHROP, WA
