If California were a nation, it would be the world’s fifth largest economy. Soon, it may become the fourth. The Golden State is on track to overtake Germany for the No. 4 spot, according to an opinion column from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew Winkler. It became the fifth largest economy in 2015, surpassing the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO