Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
LAKE FOREST, CA
SFGate

Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did not take...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

