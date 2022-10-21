ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Out For This New Phone Scam

There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...

