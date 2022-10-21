Read full article on original website
Related
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Watch Out For This New Phone Scam
There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
Scam alert: How to spot an impersonator in your text messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs. How the scam works.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it
In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
techunwrapped.com
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
How To Tell A Partner Has Hacked Your Phone—The 10 'Warnings' of Spyware
A cyber security company has revealed the ways you can notice if someone has been looking at your messages.
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
Comments / 0