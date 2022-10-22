ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
waewradio.com

Tennessee Serves Provides New Coats to Every Elementary Student in Scott, Morgan Counties

On Tuesday, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced that Tennessee Serves distributed 4,776 new winter coats to students in the Scott County and Morgan County school systems. The First Lady’s initiative partnered with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school student and a portion of middle school students in two of Tennessee’s federally designated distressed counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy