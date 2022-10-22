Read full article on original website
waewradio.com
Tennessee Serves Provides New Coats to Every Elementary Student in Scott, Morgan Counties
On Tuesday, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced that Tennessee Serves distributed 4,776 new winter coats to students in the Scott County and Morgan County school systems. The First Lady’s initiative partnered with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school student and a portion of middle school students in two of Tennessee’s federally designated distressed counties.
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Early Voting totals 4475 As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Administrator of Elections Jill Davis reports that 4,477 people have voted early in Cumberland County as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Friday was the biggest day so far for voter turnout at 800, Monday was at 797 and Tuesday 771. Early Voting is going on now through Thursday, November 3,...
