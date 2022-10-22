Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Former K-State running back now coaching DII football
EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops to Host Exhibition Against Oklahoma City
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball hosts Oklahoma City for an exhibition contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., at Lloyd Noble Center to open the season. The Sooners welcome eight newcomers to join seven returners from last season. Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Bijan Cortes and C.J....
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: 'We Could Win Every Game, We Could Lose Every Game'
The Sooners' head coach described a respect for the process of winning and being able to focus when things are at their most chaotic.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
okcfox.com
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
okcfox.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
okctalk.com
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A bicyclist is dead nearly one week after a crash on United States Highway 177, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place on October 15, 2022, on United States Highway 177, about 9.3 miles south of Stratford, in Garvin County.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
news9.com
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC
All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington. Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed...
Edmond offering free trees to reduce energy costs to homeowners
If you are looking for ways to improve the look of your home and reduce energy costs, organizers say you might think about planting a tree.
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
