ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Former K-State running back now coaching DII football

EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
EDMOND, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops to Host Exhibition Against Oklahoma City

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball hosts Oklahoma City for an exhibition contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., at Lloyd Noble Center to open the season. The Sooners welcome eight newcomers to join seven returners from last season. Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Bijan Cortes and C.J....
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold

Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy