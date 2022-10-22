Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO