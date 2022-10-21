Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
sfstandard.com
Math, Reading Scores Dipped in SF Public Schools After 2 Years of Pandemic Disruptions
After two years of pandemic disruptions, test scores plummeted in public schools across the nation—and California and San Francisco Unified School District are no exception. New data from the California Department of Education shows slipping math and English proficiency rates across SF’s public schools, particularly for its middle school students.
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
sfbayview.com
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
sfstandard.com
Trick-or-Treat: The Best Spots for Halloween Candy Hunting in SF
Yes, dogs outnumber kids, but San Francisco remains a wonderful place to raise children. Toddlers can slide down a giant dragon’s tongue or frolic on timbers beside a redwood grove, tikes can watch bison grazing in Golden Gate Park and sea lions sunning themselves at Fisherman’s Wharf, and the young—and young-at-heart—can take a leisurely spin on antique carousels.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed
The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Now the 3rd Priciest Place To Rent in the Country, Falling Behind Boston
This month, San Francisco took on the dubious distinction of third place among the most expensive rental markets in the country, falling behind Boston and New York City as the costliest place to rent. With median rents hovering at $3,020 for a one-bedroom, San Francisco still costs an arm and...
indybay.org
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement
Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
sfstandard.com
Confused About the Two Housing Ballot Measures? Here’s What to Know
Nestled among the 14 ballot measures San Franciscans will vote on next month are two that—at first glance—sound very similar. Both measures claim they’ll boost affordable housing by streamlining certain housing projects. But under the surface, Proposition D and Proposition E reflect a political divide in San Francisco over what type of housing should get built, and for whom.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster
With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
Comments / 0