ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfbayview.com

Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point

“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Trick-or-Treat: The Best Spots for Halloween Candy Hunting in SF

Yes, dogs outnumber kids, but San Francisco remains a wonderful place to raise children. Toddlers can slide down a giant dragon’s tongue or frolic on timbers beside a redwood grove, tikes can watch bison grazing in Golden Gate Park and sea lions sunning themselves at Fisherman’s Wharf, and the young—and young-at-heart—can take a leisurely spin on antique carousels.
STANDARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed

The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement

Corrupt SF City Attorney Chiu Covered Up LHH Settlement. City Attorney Alleged LHH Should Not Need Re-Certification … But. LHH Settlement Agreement Requires Re-Certification. City Attorney’s Legal Defenses Were “Dead to Rights,”. But Then He Rolled Over and Played Dead. •••••••••• October 25, 2022 ••••••••••...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Confused About the Two Housing Ballot Measures? Here’s What to Know

Nestled among the 14 ballot measures San Franciscans will vote on next month are two that—at first glance—sound very similar. Both measures claim they’ll boost affordable housing by streamlining certain housing projects. But under the surface, Proposition D and Proposition E reflect a political divide in San Francisco over what type of housing should get built, and for whom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster

With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
COMMERCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy