Boxing Insider
Eddie Hearn: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Might Be A Bigger Fight Than Errol Spence-Terence Crawford
Unless it’s in writing, take it with a grain of salt. Perhaps two or three grains. That’s why it’s important to not get too breathless when you hear things like the recent rumor that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are getting close to signing a contract to fight. We heard that about Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford recently, if I’m not mistaken. Speaking of Spence and Crawford, promoter Eddie Hearn believes that, as big as their hoped for fight might have been – or perhaps will still be – a Davis-Garcia fight may well prove to be the bigger battle.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News
Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline. The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline. Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol vs. Ramirez – “One of the biggest fights of the year” – Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez card in less than two weeks from now, on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Pound-for-pound fighter Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
Boxing Insider
Adrien Broner Leaves PBC For BLK Prime
You can be forgiven for not having heard of BLK Prime before the past few days or so. Truth be told, few really had. Now, though, the entity that describes itself as “a subscription video on demand company that offers multi-cultural content to a diverse audience worldwide” has made its mark on the fight game. First WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, apparently fed up with negotiations to fight fellow division king Errol Spence, signed a reported eight figure contract with BLK last week. Then, on Tuesday afternoon, BLK let the world know that it was also signing former multititlist Adrien Broner to a three fight, one year deal.
Sporting News
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 boxing fight
After fighting for his country against Russian aggression, Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to the ring for some unfinished business. The former WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion will face off against Jamaine Ortiz on October 29. Lomachenko returns to Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. This will be his sixth...
