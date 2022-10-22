Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
tennisuptodate.com
Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"
Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
Yardbarker
New world record for prize money won could be set at 2022 ATP Finals
Every year, the eight best ATP players meet at the year-end event and in 2022 it can be special because of record-high prize money. Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic all qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals and they will therefore receive $320,000 in participation fee. Moreover, they will fight for 200 points and $383,300 for every victory in round-robin stage.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"She is not saying that she didn't take the drug" - Patrick McEnroe gives thoughts on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Simona Halep’s positive doping results. It was announced that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. McEnroe, in his podcast – Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, put forth his opinion about the scandal.
Popculture
Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement
When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos glad coaching is now allowed: "I feel that people didn't understand anything"
Apostolos Tsitsipas is glad that coaching in tennis is picking up steam because he thinks it's crucial for the sport. Tsitsipas senior knows plenty about coaching in tennis as he met his wife through the sport. They had a son who became one of the best players in the world and nowadays, Apostolos spends most of his time coaching his son around the world.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"
Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic on enforced three month break after Wimbledon: “I cannot say this break was caused by my will as I wanted to go America”
Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.
tennisuptodate.com
Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"
Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:
tennisuptodate.com
"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test
Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour
Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic gives update on his chances of playing at 2023 Australian Open - "We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia"
When the Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic's visa in January this year and deported him, it also imposed a three-year ban on the Serb. However, after a change in central government and unvaccinated travelers finally being allowed to enter Australia, the chances of the nine-time champion being allowed into the country have skyrocketed.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner and others showcase their personalities during the Emoji Challenge
Ahead of the Erste Bank Open Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities. The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.
tennismajors.com
Nadal set for competition at Paris Masters and ATP Finals in Turin, says coach Carlos Moya
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly a go for this year’s Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, according to his coach Carlos Moya, per Spanish TV. Carlos Moya saying Nadal is preparing the Rolex Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin ! https://t.co/BI0UUSAjnp.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
