ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final

We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
tennisuptodate.com

Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"

Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"

Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
Yardbarker

New world record for prize money won could be set at 2022 ATP Finals

Every year, the eight best ATP players meet at the year-end event and in 2022 it can be special because of record-high prize money. Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic all qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals and they will therefore receive $320,000 in participation fee. Moreover, they will fight for 200 points and $383,300 for every victory in round-robin stage.
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement

When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennisuptodate.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos glad coaching is now allowed: "I feel that people didn't understand anything"

Apostolos Tsitsipas is glad that coaching in tennis is picking up steam because he thinks it's crucial for the sport. Tsitsipas senior knows plenty about coaching in tennis as he met his wife through the sport. They had a son who became one of the best players in the world and nowadays, Apostolos spends most of his time coaching his son around the world.
tennisuptodate.com

Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova

The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
tennisuptodate.com

Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"

Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic on enforced three month break after Wimbledon: “I cannot say this break was caused by my will as I wanted to go America”

Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.
tennisuptodate.com

Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"

Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:
tennisuptodate.com

"If Simona Halep was American, nothing is published" - Outspoken Ilie Nastase raises eyebrows with controversial claim surrounding Halep's failed drugs test

Outspoken former player Ilie Nastase suggests in a new interview that Halep was busted simply because of her nationality. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open and the Romanian player has been provisionally banned from tennis until her situation gets cleared. She released a statement denying deliberate intake announcing that she'll fight for the truth.
tennisuptodate.com

Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour

Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic gives update on his chances of playing at 2023 Australian Open - "We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia"

When the Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic's visa in January this year and deported him, it also imposed a three-year ban on the Serb. However, after a change in central government and unvaccinated travelers finally being allowed to enter Australia, the chances of the nine-time champion being allowed into the country have skyrocketed.
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner and others showcase their personalities during the Emoji Challenge

Ahead of the Erste Bank Open Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities. The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy