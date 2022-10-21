Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Trial For Pulaski County Woman Scheduled For Next Year
A trial date of March 12 of next year has been set for a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman has charged 39-year-old Lacie D. Karr of Richland with one count of stealing. The investigation...
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
myozarksonline.com
Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash
A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man In Jail Facing Numerous Charges
A 29-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early Sunday morning and facing numerous charges, including property damage in both Laclede and Camden Counties, probation violation, possession of amphetamine, D.W.I., and several other charges. Joshua M. Harvey was taken to the Laclede County Jail by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. No bond has been set.
myozarksonline.com
Stolen property recovered in Laclede County
A Lebanon area man was arrested for the theft of property when he was spotted driving a truck believed to be involved in a crime. Officers made contact with Billy Young at a business in Lebanon, and the truck he was driving allegedly contained items that had been stolen from Davis Heating and Air.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Sheriff’s Department Service Calls report
With the weather turning colder and the tourism season coming to an end, many may assume there’s less crime in the area. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap, however, says that’s not the case. According to Millsap, calls for service stay at about the same level month to month.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri mom uses her experience to help others 19 years after daughter's disappearance
HOLTS SUMMIT — It's a tradition that goes back almost two decades for one mid-Missouri mother. Marianne Asher-Chapman ties a green ribbon around a tree every year in honor of her daughter Angie Yarnell. “It’s something to recognize Angie. I just can’t have her being forgotten,” Asher-Chapman said....
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Escapes Serious Injury In Semi Truck Accident
A Lebanon truck driver escaped serious injury at 12:15 this morning in Carter County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the rig driven by 47-year-old Rex C. Kelly of Lebanon ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and overturned. Kelly was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Van Buren.
Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’
Jefferson City police arrested an armed man at a "resident living center" Friday night, according to a news release. The post Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man
Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
KYTV
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
Here Comes the Son: Meteorologist gives birth to beautiful boy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning. Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather. Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth,...
myozarksonline.com
Progress Made On Julie Road Slab
A new concrete slab is being placed on Julie road north of Lebanon. Laclede County Commissioner Darrell Pollock says he visited the site yesterday and provides an update. Pollock estimated a completion time of 45 days, weather permitting.
