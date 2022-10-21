ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Robert, MO

myozarksonline.com

Trial For Pulaski County Woman Scheduled For Next Year

A trial date of March 12 of next year has been set for a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman has charged 39-year-old Lacie D. Karr of Richland with one count of stealing. The investigation...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash

A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man In Jail Facing Numerous Charges

A 29-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early Sunday morning and facing numerous charges, including property damage in both Laclede and Camden Counties, probation violation, possession of amphetamine, D.W.I., and several other charges. Joshua M. Harvey was taken to the Laclede County Jail by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. No bond has been set.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Stolen property recovered in Laclede County

A Lebanon area man was arrested for the theft of property when he was spotted driving a truck believed to be involved in a crime. Officers made contact with Billy Young at a business in Lebanon, and the truck he was driving allegedly contained items that had been stolen from Davis Heating and Air.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County Sheriff’s Department Service Calls report

With the weather turning colder and the tourism season coming to an end, many may assume there’s less crime in the area. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap, however, says that’s not the case. According to Millsap, calls for service stay at about the same level month to month.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged

A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Escapes Serious Injury In Semi Truck Accident

A Lebanon truck driver escaped serious injury at 12:15 this morning in Carter County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the rig driven by 47-year-old Rex C. Kelly of Lebanon ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and overturned. Kelly was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 60, 3 miles east of Van Buren.
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man

Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.

NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Progress Made On Julie Road Slab

A new concrete slab is being placed on Julie road north of Lebanon. Laclede County Commissioner Darrell Pollock says he visited the site yesterday and provides an update. Pollock estimated a completion time of 45 days, weather permitting.
LEBANON, MO

