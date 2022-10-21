Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
New Event Center in Laclede County
There is a new venue in Laclede County which offers privacy and a rustic setting for events. Spring Holler has been in development for a few years and was built by Tim Decker, who talked to Regional Radio KJEL about the beginnings of Spring Holler…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10242201decker...
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski Fine Arts Association will present a special Halloween offering this weekend
The Pulaski Fine Arts Association will present a special Halloween offering this weekend–The Halloween Trilogy, a live radio show–at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. Janet Rosmarrick tells us about the three classic short stories of horror adapted to the stage for this production. My Ozarks Online...
KRMS Radio
Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man
Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
lakeexpo.com
Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
myozarksonline.com
Progress Made On Julie Road Slab
A new concrete slab is being placed on Julie road north of Lebanon. Laclede County Commissioner Darrell Pollock says he visited the site yesterday and provides an update. Pollock estimated a completion time of 45 days, weather permitting.
myozarksonline.com
Trial For Pulaski County Woman Scheduled For Next Year
A trial date of March 12 of next year has been set for a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman has charged 39-year-old Lacie D. Karr of Richland with one count of stealing. The investigation...
myozarksonline.com
Hero’s marathon in Rolla
Sponsors, volunteers, and participants are being sought for the 7th annual Heroes Marathon in Rolla. The event is not only a full marathon but also a half marathon, relay, 10K, and 5K. There will also be a half-mile Honor Walk celebrating the military veterans which gives the race its name. The course is USATF certified, with the finish lines for all distances being located at Lions Club Park in Rolla. Race Director Marilyn Switzer says runners are taken care of, with a free pasta party the night before and a post-race gala featuring free beer, lunch, and a massage for all marathoners. Those wishing to save a little money on registration can also do so via a special discount code.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
myozarksonline.com
Stolen property recovered in Laclede County
A Lebanon area man was arrested for the theft of property when he was spotted driving a truck believed to be involved in a crime. Officers made contact with Billy Young at a business in Lebanon, and the truck he was driving allegedly contained items that had been stolen from Davis Heating and Air.
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details About His Plans For 2,200 Acres
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
myozarksonline.com
Planning Lebanon’s future
Planning for the future of Lebanon was the main reason for a meeting that took place Monday during the Lebanon City Council Retreat. City Administrator Mike Schumacher says staff will be able to take the concerns expressed by Council members, and the citizens and business surveys and combine that information into a realistic goal…
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
Comments / 0