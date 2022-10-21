Sponsors, volunteers, and participants are being sought for the 7th annual Heroes Marathon in Rolla. The event is not only a full marathon but also a half marathon, relay, 10K, and 5K. There will also be a half-mile Honor Walk celebrating the military veterans which gives the race its name. The course is USATF certified, with the finish lines for all distances being located at Lions Club Park in Rolla. Race Director Marilyn Switzer says runners are taken care of, with a free pasta party the night before and a post-race gala featuring free beer, lunch, and a massage for all marathoners. Those wishing to save a little money on registration can also do so via a special discount code.

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO