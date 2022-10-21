ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

myozarksonline.com

New Event Center in Laclede County

There is a new venue in Laclede County which offers privacy and a rustic setting for events. Spring Holler has been in development for a few years and was built by Tim Decker, who talked to Regional Radio KJEL about the beginnings of Spring Holler…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10242201decker...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
KRMS Radio

Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man

Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Progress Made On Julie Road Slab

A new concrete slab is being placed on Julie road north of Lebanon. Laclede County Commissioner Darrell Pollock says he visited the site yesterday and provides an update. Pollock estimated a completion time of 45 days, weather permitting.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Trial For Pulaski County Woman Scheduled For Next Year

A trial date of March 12 of next year has been set for a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman has charged 39-year-old Lacie D. Karr of Richland with one count of stealing. The investigation...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Hero’s marathon in Rolla

Sponsors, volunteers, and participants are being sought for the 7th annual Heroes Marathon in Rolla. The event is not only a full marathon but also a half marathon, relay, 10K, and 5K. There will also be a half-mile Honor Walk celebrating the military veterans which gives the race its name. The course is USATF certified, with the finish lines for all distances being located at Lions Club Park in Rolla. Race Director Marilyn Switzer says runners are taken care of, with a free pasta party the night before and a post-race gala featuring free beer, lunch, and a massage for all marathoners. Those wishing to save a little money on registration can also do so via a special discount code.
ROLLA, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged

A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Stolen property recovered in Laclede County

A Lebanon area man was arrested for the theft of property when he was spotted driving a truck believed to be involved in a crime. Officers made contact with Billy Young at a business in Lebanon, and the truck he was driving allegedly contained items that had been stolen from Davis Heating and Air.
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Planning Lebanon’s future

Planning for the future of Lebanon was the main reason for a meeting that took place Monday during the Lebanon City Council Retreat. City Administrator Mike Schumacher says staff will be able to take the concerns expressed by Council members, and the citizens and business surveys and combine that information into a realistic goal…
LEBANON, MO
abc17news.com

Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres

Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
lakeexpo.com

Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)

Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
CAMDENTON, MO

