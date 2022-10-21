Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
lakeexpo.com
Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
myozarksonline.com
New Event Center in Laclede County
There is a new venue in Laclede County which offers privacy and a rustic setting for events. Spring Holler has been in development for a few years and was built by Tim Decker, who talked to Regional Radio KJEL about the beginnings of Spring Holler…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10242201decker...
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
myozarksonline.com
Hero’s marathon in Rolla
Sponsors, volunteers, and participants are being sought for the 7th annual Heroes Marathon in Rolla. The event is not only a full marathon but also a half marathon, relay, 10K, and 5K. There will also be a half-mile Honor Walk celebrating the military veterans which gives the race its name. The course is USATF certified, with the finish lines for all distances being located at Lions Club Park in Rolla. Race Director Marilyn Switzer says runners are taken care of, with a free pasta party the night before and a post-race gala featuring free beer, lunch, and a massage for all marathoners. Those wishing to save a little money on registration can also do so via a special discount code.
myozarksonline.com
Progress Made On Julie Road Slab
A new concrete slab is being placed on Julie road north of Lebanon. Laclede County Commissioner Darrell Pollock says he visited the site yesterday and provides an update. Pollock estimated a completion time of 45 days, weather permitting.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski Fine Arts Association will present a special Halloween offering this weekend
The Pulaski Fine Arts Association will present a special Halloween offering this weekend–The Halloween Trilogy, a live radio show–at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. Janet Rosmarrick tells us about the three classic short stories of horror adapted to the stage for this production. My Ozarks Online...
KRMS Radio
Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man
Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
KYTV
U.S. Forest Service battles wildfire in Phelps County
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service battled a large wildfire on Friday. A passerby reported the fire near State Highway J and State Highway K. The fire has burned nearly 350 acres. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
myozarksonline.com
Planning Lebanon’s future
Planning for the future of Lebanon was the main reason for a meeting that took place Monday during the Lebanon City Council Retreat. City Administrator Mike Schumacher says staff will be able to take the concerns expressed by Council members, and the citizens and business surveys and combine that information into a realistic goal…
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
myozarksonline.com
Trial For Pulaski County Woman Scheduled For Next Year
A trial date of March 12 of next year has been set for a Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman has charged 39-year-old Lacie D. Karr of Richland with one count of stealing. The investigation...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County fire crews work another natural cover fire, but this one is arson
A natural cover fire in Phelps County is being investigated as a case of arson. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a fire Highway T and County Road 7360 this morning. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to 1.5 acres. But, due to the remote location of the fire, investigators believe it was intentionally set and has been ruled as a case of arson.
myozarksonline.com
Stolen property recovered in Laclede County
A Lebanon area man was arrested for the theft of property when he was spotted driving a truck believed to be involved in a crime. Officers made contact with Billy Young at a business in Lebanon, and the truck he was driving allegedly contained items that had been stolen from Davis Heating and Air.
myleaderpaper.com
Cadet man hurt after SUV runs off Hwy. 21, hits tree
A man from Cadet was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident early Friday evening, Oct. 21, on Hwy. 21 south of Vineland Road in the De Soto area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Robert Ross, 73, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape south on Hwy. 21 at 6:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.
Comments / 0