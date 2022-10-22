Time Raiders is an RPG developed by Yoozoo (Singapore) Pte. LTD. In this game, you will choose one of the three existing classes, such as Blademaster, Gunslinger, and Sage. In addition, you will be taken to the vast eastern underground world to explore. Search for historical treasures, fight different bosses and have spooky forms, look for unique artifacts that can make you stronger, and also form a team so that you can pass all challenges more easily. In this Time Raiders Beginners Guide, we are going to do a detailed walkthrough of the game, and explain the basics with additional tips and tricks.

