Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Taco Bell Has 2 New Tacos and They're Made for Dipping
It's been a big week in Taco Bell news. First, the chain brought back its highly-requested enchilada-burrito hybrid after nearly a decade off menus. Then Taco Bell announced the nationwide debut of its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. Now, you have even more menu items worth celebrating. Taco Bell is testing...
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day
Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.
Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item
There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming Soon
Grab an original Bobby Flay burger.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to celebrity chefs and food personalities, fewer icons are bigger than Bobby Flay. The king of the grill typically has at least one programming appearance on Food Network at least once a day, and with everything from competitions to hosting to sharing his recipes, it’s possible to catch him just about at all hours somewhere on cable programming (or on demand via any number of favorite streaming apps). Of course, while showing off his mug and traveling around with Giada De Laurentiis might be fun, his first culinary passion has always been working in restaurants. And now, one of his own namesakes is making its way to Phoenix.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
10 Costco Brand Items To Buy That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Costco has more than 111 million members who shop at the company's warehouse stores in the United States and abroad, and a countless number of them are lured by the savings offered by the store's...
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
