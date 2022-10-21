Read full article on original website
Related
MIDDLE SCHOOLS: Hope sweeps XC conference championships
Pitt County middle schools ‘elite cross country runners converged on Boyd Lee Park last week for the annual conference championships, which included 213 total runners across three races. In all, 12 middle schools competed in the races, which included boys’ and girls’ varsity championships and a coed JV championship. Hope raced to the title in both the boys’ and girls’ races. ...
Wyoming High School Regional Volleyball Play-In Scoreboard: Oct. 24, 2022
It’s a “Play-in Game” Monday for six high school volleyball teams in Wyoming, as they try to keep their season alive. In Class 1A, three conferences feature five teams, the Northeast, Northwest, and Southwest. The Northwest and Southwest will play crossover matches on Monday in Lander. The...
Clanton Advertiser
Regional tournaments spell end to volleyball season in Chilton County
Five high school volleyball teams from the Chilton County area entered the AHSAA South Volleyball Regional tournaments on Oct. 19-20 with their chances still alive at advancing to the state tournament. While two schools advanced to the second round, all five schools fell short of the semifinals in Montgomery and a berth into the state finals.
Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best kickers and punters
By René Ferrán, Mike Wilson, Bob Lundeberg, Mitchell Forde and Paul Valencia Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top returning players in Oregon high school football. Our next list focuses on the kickers and punters. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists were ...
theccmonline.com
Soccer team makes history with sectional win
The Carrollton girls soccer team made school history Oct. 19 in the first round of the Division II East District 1 sectional/district tournament. The Warriors, seeded no. 5, defeated the Minerva Lions, the no. 12 seed, 4-3 to win the first sectional title in school history. The two teams battled...
Las Cruces girls, Centennial boys each seeded No. 2 in big school playoffs
LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico high school soccer playoffs open on Tuesday with first-round matchups across the state. The Las Cruces girls, and the Centennial boys were each seeded No. 2 in their respective Class 5A brackets on Sunday and will receive first-round byes. First round, quarterfinal and semifinals...
Georgia softball Super Regional recap
The new Super Regional format for Georgia High School softball created lots of excitement this past weekend as teams battled for the right to advance to the Elite 8 of their respective classifications. Here is a recap of some of the key action. Buford overcomes first loss off season to advance The ...
Daily Advocate
One seed Versailles advances in volleyball playoffs
BROOKVILLE — Versailles High School volleyball swept another opponent in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. They defeated Greeneview High School at Brookville High School, 3-0. Head Coach Liz McNeilan said she could tell her team was energized for the team before the first serve. “When...
Christoval, Mason win regional titles in girls cross country
Christoval and Mason high schools won regional championships in girls cross country on Monday. Christoval won its second consecutive regional championship at the Region I-2A meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. The Mason girls got the top prize this year at the Region IV-2A meet in Corpus Christi after...
Comments / 0