The Daily Reflector

MIDDLE SCHOOLS: Hope sweeps XC conference championships

Pitt County middle schools ‘elite cross country runners converged on Boyd Lee Park last week for the annual conference championships, which included 213 total runners across three races. In all, 12 middle schools competed in the races, which included boys’ and girls’ varsity championships and a coed JV championship. Hope raced to the title in both the boys’ and girls’ races. ...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Clanton Advertiser

Regional tournaments spell end to volleyball season in Chilton County

Five high school volleyball teams from the Chilton County area entered the AHSAA South Volleyball Regional tournaments on Oct. 19-20 with their chances still alive at advancing to the state tournament. While two schools advanced to the second round, all five schools fell short of the semifinals in Montgomery and a berth into the state finals.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
theccmonline.com

Soccer team makes history with sectional win

The Carrollton girls soccer team made school history Oct. 19 in the first round of the Division II East District 1 sectional/district tournament. The Warriors, seeded no. 5, defeated the Minerva Lions, the no. 12 seed, 4-3 to win the first sectional title in school history. The two teams battled...
CARROLLTON, OH
Scorebook Live

Georgia softball Super Regional recap

The new Super Regional format for Georgia High School softball created lots of excitement this past weekend as teams battled for the right to advance to the Elite 8 of their respective classifications. Here is a recap of some of the key action. Buford overcomes first loss off season to advance The ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Advocate

One seed Versailles advances in volleyball playoffs

BROOKVILLE — Versailles High School volleyball swept another opponent in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. They defeated Greeneview High School at Brookville High School, 3-0. Head Coach Liz McNeilan said she could tell her team was energized for the team before the first serve. “When...
VERSAILLES, OH

