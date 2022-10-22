KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night. Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said. The attacks come as fears are growing that Russia, facing setbacks on the battlefield, could try to detonate a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror. Russia’s defense minister called his counterparts from India and China to convey Moscow’s concern about a purported Ukrainian plan to use such a so-called “dirty bomb,” repeating an allegation that Ukraine and the West have strongly refuted.

