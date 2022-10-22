Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Says Yellen Respects Its Decision Not to Disclose Any FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Japan's stance of not disclosing whether it had intervened in the foreign exchange market, Japan's top currency diplomat said on Wednesday, adding he was in close touch with the United States every day. Masato Kanda made the comment after domestic media reported...
US News and World Report
BOJ Ramps up Bond Buying Ahead of Policy Meet, Yields Fall Sharply
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan increased the amount of bonds it was planning to buy in the day's operations on Wednesday, affirming its commitment to defend its ultra-low interest rate policy amid a recent surge in yields. The market immediately reacted to the move, with the 30-year JGB yield...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
US News and World Report
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak,...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report
Singapore Central Bank Proposes Measures on Crypto Trading, Stablecoin
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank has put forward proposals for new regulatory measures on cryptocurrency trading and stablecoins, in a bid to reduce the risk of consumer harm from the volatility of the industry. The measures published in two consultation papers on Wednesday include not allowing businesses to lend...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
US News and World Report
Global Economy Approaching a Recession, Central Banks Unchained - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation. One bright spot is that most major economies already in a recession or heading into...
US News and World Report
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
US News and World Report
Australia's ELMO Software Agrees to $319 Million Takeover From U.S. Firm
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's ELMO Software said on Wednesday it has agreed to a near-A$500 million ($319 million) takeover from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management. The U.S. group offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the cloud-based software solutions business that operates in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night. Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said. The attacks come as fears are growing that Russia, facing setbacks on the battlefield, could try to detonate a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror. Russia’s defense minister called his counterparts from India and China to convey Moscow’s concern about a purported Ukrainian plan to use such a so-called “dirty bomb,” repeating an allegation that Ukraine and the West have strongly refuted.
US News and World Report
Barclays Beats Forecast on Trading Boom, but Bad Loan Charges Rise
LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays beat forecasts with a small rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday lifted by a record performance in fixed income trading, but costs and loan charges crept higher in a sign of ongoing challenges. The British bank made a profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.3 billion)...
Global daily COVID deaths will almost double in the coming months, health experts predict
Infections are expected to rise in the U.S. as the Northern Hemisphere heads into the winter.
US News and World Report
World Bank Warns Solomon Islands of Unsustainable Debt Without Reform
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands will need to implement fiscal reforms such as alterations to its tax system and more efficient public spending or its debt levels may become unsustainable, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday. With the Solomon Islands implementing a large public investment programme...
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Plans to Meet Biden in G20 Summit
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such...
US News and World Report
Two New Zealanders Detained in Iran Allowed to Leave
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Two New Zealanders detained in Iran for the last few months have recently been allowed to leave the country, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier on Tuesday said in a video broadcast live on...
