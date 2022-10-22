CANTON, N.Y.— Kat Dunn scored two goals and Claire Wolgast had 10 saves to lead the Skidmore College women's soccer team to a 2-0 road win over St. Lawrence University Saturday afternoon. The Thoroughbreds are 8-2-3 overall and 3-1-3 in Liberty League play. The Saints drop to 6-5-2 and 2-4-1. Skidmore is alone in fourth place with 12 points and two games league games to play. The top six teams make the playoffs, with first and second getting byes into the semifinals and third and fourth hosting quarterfinal games. The Thoroughbreds are at Union on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and at Bard on Oct. 29.

