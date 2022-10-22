Read full article on original website
skidmoreathletics.com
Ibrahim chosen to Liberty League Honor Roll
TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kamal Ibrahim from the Skidmore College men's soccer team was recognized by the Liberty League on the Honor Roll for the week ending Oct. 23. In Skidmore's dominant 6-0 victory over Union on Wednesday evening under the Wachenheim Field lights, Ibrahim recorded a hat trick.
skidmoreathletics.com
Skidmore splits marathon day to close weekend
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College women's volleyball team went 1-1 in a pair of five-set non-league matches at Clarkson on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds went the distance and defeated Bates (25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 16-14) before falling to SUNY Potsdam 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13. Skidmore 3, Bates 2.
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds dismiss Bears for North Country sweep
POTSDAM, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed 2-0 weekends with a pair of wins at SUNY Potsdam. The women won 226-65, while the men won 210-74. Both teams start the season at 2-0. WOMEN. The 200 medley relay started the run of victories. Ginny...
skidmoreathletics.com
Dunn named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week
TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kat Dunn from the Skidmore College women's soccer team was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23. Dunn scored twice, accounting for both of Skidmore's goals, in a crucial 2-0 shutout victory for the Thoroughbreds over St. Lawrence on the road on Saturday. She scored early, in the fourth minute, to put Skidmore ahead and added some insurance at the 66-minte mark.
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds punch ticket to playoffs with 2-0 win over RPI
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Behind goals from seniors Morgan Sickels and Carrie Hughes on Senior Day, the Skidmore College field hockey team defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2-0 at Wagner Park on Sunday. With the victory, Skidmore secured a spot in the Liberty League Tournament as the fifth seed. Skidmore will travel to the fourth seed (still to be determined) for a First Round game on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds strengthen hold on playoff berth with 2-0 win at SLU
CANTON, N.Y.— Kat Dunn scored two goals and Claire Wolgast had 10 saves to lead the Skidmore College women's soccer team to a 2-0 road win over St. Lawrence University Saturday afternoon. The Thoroughbreds are 8-2-3 overall and 3-1-3 in Liberty League play. The Saints drop to 6-5-2 and 2-4-1. Skidmore is alone in fourth place with 12 points and two games league games to play. The top six teams make the playoffs, with first and second getting byes into the semifinals and third and fourth hosting quarterfinal games. The Thoroughbreds are at Union on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and at Bard on Oct. 29.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
Where to get Thai food in the Capital Region
Thai food is the national cuisine of Thailand, often known for being a little spicy. Popular Thai dishes include Pad Thai, Khao Pad, Som Tam, and Tom Kha Kai.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources. Gail Hughes-Morey, Senior Vice President of Operations, said vet shortages and the cost of living are playing a significant role in the number […]
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Holiday Train Returns to Rails For First Time in 3 Years to Help Fill Food Banks
The annual Holiday Train is back on track. It returns to the rails for the first time in three years and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and helping feed the hungry this Christmas. Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S, stopping...
Saratoga County Emergency Services manager to depart
Carl Zeilman, Saratoga County's Director of Emergency Management is leaving his post Wednesday, October 26, ending a nearly nine-year tenure.
