Saratoga Springs, NY

skidmoreathletics.com

Ibrahim chosen to Liberty League Honor Roll

TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kamal Ibrahim from the Skidmore College men's soccer team was recognized by the Liberty League on the Honor Roll for the week ending Oct. 23. In Skidmore's dominant 6-0 victory over Union on Wednesday evening under the Wachenheim Field lights, Ibrahim recorded a hat trick.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore splits marathon day to close weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College women's volleyball team went 1-1 in a pair of five-set non-league matches at Clarkson on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds went the distance and defeated Bates (25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 16-14) before falling to SUNY Potsdam 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13. Skidmore 3, Bates 2.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds dismiss Bears for North Country sweep

POTSDAM, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed 2-0 weekends with a pair of wins at SUNY Potsdam. The women won 226-65, while the men won 210-74. Both teams start the season at 2-0. WOMEN. The 200 medley relay started the run of victories. Ginny...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Dunn named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week

TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kat Dunn from the Skidmore College women's soccer team was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23. Dunn scored twice, accounting for both of Skidmore's goals, in a crucial 2-0 shutout victory for the Thoroughbreds over St. Lawrence on the road on Saturday. She scored early, in the fourth minute, to put Skidmore ahead and added some insurance at the 66-minte mark.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds punch ticket to playoffs with 2-0 win over RPI

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Behind goals from seniors Morgan Sickels and Carrie Hughes on Senior Day, the Skidmore College field hockey team defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2-0 at Wagner Park on Sunday. With the victory, Skidmore secured a spot in the Liberty League Tournament as the fifth seed. Skidmore will travel to the fourth seed (still to be determined) for a First Round game on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds strengthen hold on playoff berth with 2-0 win at SLU

CANTON, N.Y.— Kat Dunn scored two goals and Claire Wolgast had 10 saves to lead the Skidmore College women's soccer team to a 2-0 road win over St. Lawrence University Saturday afternoon. The Thoroughbreds are 8-2-3 overall and 3-1-3 in Liberty League play. The Saints drop to 6-5-2 and 2-4-1. Skidmore is alone in fourth place with 12 points and two games league games to play. The top six teams make the playoffs, with first and second getting byes into the semifinals and third and fourth hosting quarterfinal games. The Thoroughbreds are at Union on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and at Bard on Oct. 29.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award

BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY

