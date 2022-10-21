Joanne Emily (Dodge) Bruce went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Joanne was born on Dec. 9, 1943, near Rossville, to her parents Leonard and Emily Dodge. Joanne graduated from Delia High School in 1961, where she played and excelled in sports, and was involved in 4-H.

