Joanne Bruce (1943-2022)
Joanne Emily (Dodge) Bruce went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Joanne was born on Dec. 9, 1943, near Rossville, to her parents Leonard and Emily Dodge. Joanne graduated from Delia High School in 1961, where she played and excelled in sports, and was involved in 4-H.
Merlen McClain (1936-2022)
Merlen Paul McClain, 86, Onaga, died on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Onaga. He was born on March 5, 1936 at Soldier, the son of Samuel and Iva Murrel Murren McClain. Mr. McClain worked on bridge construction and ran a bulldozer and other...
