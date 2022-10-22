Read full article on original website
This Day in History: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Children’s educational program “The Electric Company” debuted on PBS in 1971. The series, which ran for six seasons and aired in reruns through 1985, was co-created by Paul Dooley and starred Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno…“Newhart,” Bob Newhart’s second successful CBS sitcom, debuted in 1982 and stayed on the air for eight seasons. Only three of the original actors — Newhart, Mary Frann and Tom Poston — remained with the series for its entire run…NBC’s “Cheers” reached the 200-episode mark in 1990. It ultimately ran through May 20, 1993, producing 275 episodes in total…Half-hour late night talker “The Jon Stewart Show” opened on MTV in 1993. At the end of the first season, it expanded to one hour and moved into first-run syndication as a replacement for “The Arsenio Hall Show” for one season…Also debuting: short-lived Steven Bochco-created sports dramedy “Bay City Blues” on NBC in 1983; drama “Midnight Caller” on NBC in 1988; the Chris Carter-created science fiction crime drama “Millennium” on Fox in 1996; short-lived “Party of Five” spin-off “Time of Your Life” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt on Fox in 1999; and short-lived British-American horror drama “Dracula” on NBC in 2013.
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
What Is The Best Meet-Cute In Any Movie Ever?
*This post bumps into you and your papers fly everywhere.*
