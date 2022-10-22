To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Children’s educational program “The Electric Company” debuted on PBS in 1971. The series, which ran for six seasons and aired in reruns through 1985, was co-created by Paul Dooley and starred Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno…“Newhart,” Bob Newhart’s second successful CBS sitcom, debuted in 1982 and stayed on the air for eight seasons. Only three of the original actors — Newhart, Mary Frann and Tom Poston — remained with the series for its entire run…NBC’s “Cheers” reached the 200-episode mark in 1990. It ultimately ran through May 20, 1993, producing 275 episodes in total…Half-hour late night talker “The Jon Stewart Show” opened on MTV in 1993. At the end of the first season, it expanded to one hour and moved into first-run syndication as a replacement for “The Arsenio Hall Show” for one season…Also debuting: short-lived Steven Bochco-created sports dramedy “Bay City Blues” on NBC in 1983; drama “Midnight Caller” on NBC in 1988; the Chris Carter-created science fiction crime drama “Millennium” on Fox in 1996; short-lived “Party of Five” spin-off “Time of Your Life” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt on Fox in 1999; and short-lived British-American horror drama “Dracula” on NBC in 2013.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO