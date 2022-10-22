Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families
Organizer: ‘You don’t want to give anybody an excuse not to come.’. For the last two months, since Jeri Lewis was hired as coordinator of events and special projects for the city of Middletown, she has planned the city’s first Fall Fest. The end result is a...
dayton.com
12 events to check out in Dayton this weekend
Halloween is only days away so that means there is no shortage of seasonally appropriate events like Dayton Ballet’s update of an enduring tale, TheatreLab Dayton’s “Sweeney Todd” and the massive costume street party on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. Of course, it’s not all about vampires, zombies and headless horsemen this weekend, with counter-programming like stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan and French chamber ensemble Trio Karénine. Read on for more information on these and other Miami Valley events.
dayton.com
New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton
A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
dayton.com
Dayton resident to travel Miami Valley on Comic-Con history book tour
If there was ever a book to “geek out” over it would definitely be Dayton resident Mathew Klickstein’s new oral history celebrating decades of pop culture fandom. “See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” was released on Sept. 6 and is available for purchase online and at local stores. The audiobook was also just released.
dayton.com
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
dayton.com
Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar to open second location in Bellbrook
Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar is opening a second location next week in the former space of Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro in Bellbrook. The boutique establishment that featured wines not typically found in your local grocery store closed in July. Maria Kim, the owner of Ariake Grille &...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
dayton.com
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
dayton.com
Rochelle’s story: Support from ‘a great village’
Dayton woman thriving through health journey. Rochelle Jones, 52, delivers a straightforward yet encouraging message to women who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer: “It’s not a death sentence; stay positive.”. The Dayton resident knows all too well this health news “is a lot to take in.”...
dayton.com
Shadow cast will perform during ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ viewing at Fitton Center
HAMILTON — A showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a debut shadow cast performance from The Denton Affair, will return to the Fitton Center just in time for Halloween. The Journal-News spoke with one of the members of The Denton Affair to find out more...
dayton.com
Airline Dairy Creme has new set of owners: ‘We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition’
A family-owned Vandalia landmark is welcoming a new family into its legacy. Airline Dairy Creme, a four-generation family-owned restaurant and ice cream shop, has been bought by Allen and Sarah Lay, who also own Kona Ice of Troy. “We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition,” Allen said in...
Comments / 0