Wilmington, OH

dayton.com

12 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

Halloween is only days away so that means there is no shortage of seasonally appropriate events like Dayton Ballet’s update of an enduring tale, TheatreLab Dayton’s “Sweeney Todd” and the massive costume street party on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. Of course, it’s not all about vampires, zombies and headless horsemen this weekend, with counter-programming like stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan and French chamber ensemble Trio Karénine. Read on for more information on these and other Miami Valley events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton

A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton resident to travel Miami Valley on Comic-Con history book tour

If there was ever a book to “geek out” over it would definitely be Dayton resident Mathew Klickstein’s new oral history celebrating decades of pop culture fandom. “See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” was released on Sept. 6 and is available for purchase online and at local stores. The audiobook was also just released.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar to open second location in Bellbrook

Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar is opening a second location next week in the former space of Zemore’s Wine Cellar and Bistro in Bellbrook. The boutique establishment that featured wines not typically found in your local grocery store closed in July. Maria Kim, the owner of Ariake Grille &...
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans

With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie

Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Rochelle’s story: Support from ‘a great village’

Dayton woman thriving through health journey. Rochelle Jones, 52, delivers a straightforward yet encouraging message to women who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer: “It’s not a death sentence; stay positive.”. The Dayton resident knows all too well this health news “is a lot to take in.”...
DAYTON, OH

