Gautier, MS

Long Beach to Begin Building Baseball/Softball Fields

In the opening for the city of Long Beach Board of Aldermen at city hall, Elaine Thomas of Gulf Coast Deter presented all seven board members and Mayor George Bass with a plaque of appreciation in support of the Victim’s Impact Panel. Along with the Mayor and Board of...
LONG BEACH, MS
Fast Casual

Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening

Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
theadvocate.com

In Ocean Springs, idyllic doesn't mean sleepy. There's always something afoot in this trendy beach town.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI — The inscription above the door at the end of the gallery reads, “Beware by whom you are called sane.”. Just over the threshold, every inch of a room roughly the size of a walk-in closet dances in rapturous homage to the natural splendors of the Mississippi coast. Sunrise pinks and yellows illuminate a fawn paused in a glade. Birds take wing on sea breezes. A rainbow bursts forth from radiant clouds.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Veterans’ Day Parade Set for November 5 in Lucedale

Lucedale’s 7th Annual Veterans’ Day Parade will roll at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The late Kimble Cochran has been named Grand Marshal and his family will lead the parade in his memory. Cochran, a Vietnam War veteran, lost his battle with cancer on June 6, 2022.
LUCEDALE, MS
NOLA.com

Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Town Commons Park Underway In Gautier

It’s something every city wants – a thriving downtown area that hustles with daytime visitors and bustles with overnight guests and tourists. And the city of Gautier is stepping closer to that achievement with its master redevelopment plan for the former Singing River Mall property which has been renamed Town Commons Park and is currently under construction.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS

