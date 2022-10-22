Leslie Jordan, whose brilliant comic timing added so much to shows like Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, will always be remembered for the comic relief he provided to the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. Sadly, the world is still mourning the legend who died at age 67 on October 24 after experiencing a medical emergency while driving, which led to him crashing his vehicle into a building. However, the exact nature of the medical condition he encountered is still unconfirmed.

