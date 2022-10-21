Read full article on original website
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
insidenu.com
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s loss to Maryland
Northwestern returned from its bye week with its back against the wall and a 1-5 record. As a 14.5-point underdog, few experts predicted that they would perform well, let alone be competitive. Behind a stringent defensive effort and the arm of sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan, the Wildcats put up the most fight in a span of 60 minutes since they traveled across the pond in August. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough, and a lengthy second-half stall allowed the Terps to pull ahead. Here are the good things and the bad from the ‘Cats' 31-24 loss to Maryland in College Park.
insidenu.com
For Northwestern, development must supersede results in the second half of 2022
When Maryland announced that star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would not be suiting up against Northwestern, almost nobody within either fan sphere expected a drastically different result in Saturday’s game. Sure, Billy Edwards Jr. is no Tagovailoa, but the issue rested precisely with the team in purple and white. No...
Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint
Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
CBS Sports
How to watch Maryland vs. Northwestern: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Northwestern Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Northwestern and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SECU Stadium. Maryland should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to right the ship.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
valpo.life
Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary
Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
etxview.com
Experienced politicians, new district make for competitive Indiana Senate contest
A reshaped district and the retirement of the incumbent after four decades at the Statehouse have produced one of the most competitive races on the ballot this year in Northwest Indiana. The once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries removed Hammond and Munster from Indiana Senate District 1 and shifted it south...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
montanarightnow.com
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
North Shore woman accused of racially profiling Black man in Winnetka gets probation
A North Shore woman, who was accused of racially profiling a Black man in Winnetka, has been sentenced to probation. Video of the August 2020 confrontation between Donoshaytis — a white woman — and Otis Campbell — a Black man — went viral.
St. Stanislaus, East Chicago teacher accused of having 'kill list' booked into Lake County, IN Jail
The 25-year-old was previously being held in a medical facility.
WISH-TV
Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
