Northwestern returned from its bye week with its back against the wall and a 1-5 record. As a 14.5-point underdog, few experts predicted that they would perform well, let alone be competitive. Behind a stringent defensive effort and the arm of sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan, the Wildcats put up the most fight in a span of 60 minutes since they traveled across the pond in August. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough, and a lengthy second-half stall allowed the Terps to pull ahead. Here are the good things and the bad from the ‘Cats' 31-24 loss to Maryland in College Park.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO