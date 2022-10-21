ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidenu.com

Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s loss to Maryland

Northwestern returned from its bye week with its back against the wall and a 1-5 record. As a 14.5-point underdog, few experts predicted that they would perform well, let alone be competitive. Behind a stringent defensive effort and the arm of sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan, the Wildcats put up the most fight in a span of 60 minutes since they traveled across the pond in August. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough, and a lengthy second-half stall allowed the Terps to pull ahead. Here are the good things and the bad from the ‘Cats' 31-24 loss to Maryland in College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
insidenu.com

For Northwestern, development must supersede results in the second half of 2022

When Maryland announced that star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would not be suiting up against Northwestern, almost nobody within either fan sphere expected a drastically different result in Saturday’s game. Sure, Billy Edwards Jr. is no Tagovailoa, but the issue rested precisely with the team in purple and white. No...
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint

Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
valpo.life

Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary

Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
GARY, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
montanarightnow.com

No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

