Related
insidenu.com

Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: F Robbie Beran

Inconsistency marred Northwestern’s 2021 season. Winning eight of their first ten before dropping eight of their next nine, players’ inability to unwaveringly dominate bogged down the team. Robbie Beran was as much a culprit of inconsistency as anyone. Today, we’ll preview the senior power forward, and dive into the necessary changes that he must make if a winning record is what he hopes for.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday

Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
MINNESOTA STATE
jackfmfargo.com

Minnesota high school football pairings

(KFGO/KNFL) Here are the Minnesota high school football sectional pairings, as the postseason will begin on Tuesday. #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Moorhead receive first-round byes. #6 St. Cloud Tech (1-7) at #3 Alexandria (3-5) #5 Bemidji (2-6) at #4 Sartell (3-5) Section 8AAAA:. #1 Rocori, #2 Becker, and #3...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Is Minnesota's job growth outpacing the nation?

(FOX 9) - Minutes after Minnesota economic development officials released September's jobs data this week — the final numbers before the Nov. 8 election — Gov. Tim Walz was ready to promote them. "NEW: Our state has hit 12 straight months of job growth *and* continues to have...
MINNESOTA STATE
theolafmessenger.com

Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough

“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
MINNESOTA STATE

