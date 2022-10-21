Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
insidenu.com
Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: F Robbie Beran
Inconsistency marred Northwestern’s 2021 season. Winning eight of their first ten before dropping eight of their next nine, players’ inability to unwaveringly dominate bogged down the team. Robbie Beran was as much a culprit of inconsistency as anyone. Today, we’ll preview the senior power forward, and dive into the necessary changes that he must make if a winning record is what he hopes for.
Do You Carry A Sidearm When Hunting In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When rifle hunting deer for example, you're of course out there with your main firearm. What about some kind of a sidearm though? It's almost Minnesota Deer Season Opener, with Wisconsin Rifle Season shortly after, so it's a good time to discuss the topic. We deer hunt about 25 minutes...
mprnews.org
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday
Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
jackfmfargo.com
Minnesota high school football pairings
(KFGO/KNFL) Here are the Minnesota high school football sectional pairings, as the postseason will begin on Tuesday. #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Moorhead receive first-round byes. #6 St. Cloud Tech (1-7) at #3 Alexandria (3-5) #5 Bemidji (2-6) at #4 Sartell (3-5) Section 8AAAA:. #1 Rocori, #2 Becker, and #3...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDIO-TV
Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Is Minnesota's job growth outpacing the nation?
(FOX 9) - Minutes after Minnesota economic development officials released September's jobs data this week — the final numbers before the Nov. 8 election — Gov. Tim Walz was ready to promote them. "NEW: Our state has hit 12 straight months of job growth *and* continues to have...
fox9.com
St. Paul high school football players ask for second chance after suspension ends their season
Harding Senior High School football players in St. Paul are asking for a second chance after they were suspended from post-season play. The district made the decision after fights broke out at the end of Harding-Humboldt’s game against Johnson Senior High School on Wednesday.
theolafmessenger.com
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
boreal.org
Video: RSV is filling up Minnesota hospitals, ‘adding up to sort of a perfect storm’
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV for short, is slamming hospitals across Minnesota. “We are absolutely seeing a surge of RSV among other respiratory viruses,” says Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, with M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. “Emergency departments have been full, our hospital, our intensive care units have been full.”
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
kfgo.com
RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
