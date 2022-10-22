Read full article on original website
Related
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
WGRZ TV
Sabres' Tuch on Dahlin's hot start: 'I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 19 defensemen listed ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's name in the odds to win the Norris Trophy, given to the best player on the blueline each season. Colorado's Cale Makar is the favorite and would be the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom won his third in a row with Detroit in 2008.
Yardbarker
Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "It's a tired team, but a veteran team," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Islanders,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
Nichushkin stays hot in Avalanche win against Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Valeri Nichushkin scored to extend his season-opening point streak to six games, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado (3-2-1), which was coming off a 3-2 loss to the Seattle...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
NHL
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
NHL
Smashville Scope: October 24
Jeannot Heats Up, Poile Hits 3,000 Games and More in This Week's Smashville Scope, Presented by JOCKEY. The Preds started the season off hot with back-to-back wins over the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic. Since returning stateside, however, they have yet to record a victory in five games. Still, the Preds aren't hitting the panic button - in fact, they're feeling optimistic about the team's outlook going forward.
NHL
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 1st Star of the Week
Sabres alternate captain became 1st defenseman in NHL history to open season with goals in 5 straight games. With his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
Lawless: Observations on Season's Start for Golden Knights
Four and two after six games and second spot in the Pacific Division makes for a successful first two weeks of Bruce Cassidy's reign in Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost games to the division-leading Calgary Flames and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Vegas is winning the games it should and while the loss to Calgary was clearcut the VGKers came very close to getting the Colorado game to OT.
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Caps Have Date with Devils
For the first time this season, the Caps will face a Metropolitan Division opponent when they go up against the Devils in New Jersey on Monday night. The game is the first of four straight games on the road for Washington, which will end that road stretch next Monday with another Metro Division match-up against the Hurricanes in Carolina.
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 24, 2022 | Dahlin's goal streak makes NHL history
The Buffalo Sabres are riding a three-game win streak and will look to sweep their road trip tomorrow night in Seattle. Faceoff against the Kraken is 10 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call. Pregame coverage starts at 9:30 on MSG. Here's...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky out for Canadiens against Stars
Ehlers to miss 7-10 days for Jets; Greenway placed on IR by Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup against...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
LA Kings @ Washington Capitals: How to Watch
Kings cap off five-game road trip in the nation's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals:. Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Capitals: 2 - 3...
NHL
Kubalik's three points help Red Wings defeat Ducks
DETROIT -- Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings extended their season-opening point streak to five games with a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Kubalik has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his first five games...
Comments / 0