MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – When the energy is high in McGuirk Arena, there's no stopping Central Michigan's momentum. The CMU volleyball team finished with a season-high .463 hitting percentage on Sunday as the Chippewas defeated Miami (Ohio) in straight sets, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21, in a Mid-American Conference match. With...

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO