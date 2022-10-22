Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
ESPN
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Premier League – as it happened
The refereeing decisions go in favour of West Ham to help them earn victory over Bournemouth
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
ESPN
Unai Emery named new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard
Unai Emery has become the new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard, it was announced on Monday. Sources told ESPN that talks between Villa and the former Villarreal manager Emery began on Sunday, with the Premier League club looking for a replacement for Gerrard who was sacked after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham last Thursday.
Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise
Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago. Few predicted it would happen this quickly. With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed...
‘No nonsense’ Casemiro hailed as Manchester United’s new ‘guard dog’
Antony has described compatriot Casemiro as Manchester United’s new “guard dog” and hailed his teammate as a “no-nonsense guy”.The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal since a summer move from Real Madrid to snatch a dramatic late point against Chelsea.After displacing Scott McTominay from the lead holding role in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, the 30-year-old has become an increasingly key figure, also impressing in the win against Tottenham last week.Teammates with the five-time Champions League winner for club and country, Antony believes the tough tackling Casemiro is a crucial component as Ten Hag begins to build his preferred side. “I...
theScore
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to become Aston Villa head coach
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was named the new Aston Villa head coach Monday. The Spaniard terminated his contract with La Liga's Villarreal to succeed Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands. He will officially take control of the struggling Premier League outfit when his work permit clears on Nov. 1.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool
The Liverpool youngster signed his first professional contract at Anfield earlier on Monday.
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
ESPN
Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his team deserved their 2-0 defeat by Lazio in Serie A on Sunday and would learn from the experience. The hosts had seven shots in the match, with none on target, giving them the first league loss of the season and putting them in fourth place in the table.
BBC
Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland
Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
Mahrez penalty saved as Manchester City held by Borussia Dortmund
Riyad Mahrez had his second-half penalty well saved as Borussia Dortmund joined Manchester City in the last 16 after the 0-0 draw
