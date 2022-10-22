Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
NPR
Take a look at Leslie Jordan's best moments of dancing, singing and storytelling
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well for roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, died Monday at age 67. While his acting career spanned more than 30 years, Jordan began reaching new audiences during...
NPR
Horror fans will want to poke around in Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities'
This is FRESH AIR. Guillermo del Toro, who's filmed "The Shape Of Water," won Oscars for best film and best director, is the executive producer, creator and host of a new anthology series presented this week on Netflix. It's called "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities," and two episodes premiere daily from today through Friday. Our TV critic David Bianculli has seen them all. He has this review.
NPR
Actor Leslie Jordan dies at age 67
LESLIE JORDAN: (As Beverley Leslie) Well, well, well. KELLY: He won an Emmy for that supporting role in 2006. And he kept on working in TV, though he broke through to new audiences during the pandemic with comedic video diaries on Instagram. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JORDAN: Hello, fellow hunker...
NPR
From gospel to opera, soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly little chorus...
suggest.com
Oprah’s Latest Book Club Entry Reinterprets A Classic 19th-Century Novel For A Modern Audience
Oprah Winfrey’s book club is reading a new book that reinterprets a familiar classic, David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. However, while the famous novel by Dickens was set in England during the Victorian era, the new book is set in modern-day America. The new novel, Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingslover, provides readers with a modern take on the classic.
