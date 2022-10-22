This is FRESH AIR. Guillermo del Toro, who's filmed "The Shape Of Water," won Oscars for best film and best director, is the executive producer, creator and host of a new anthology series presented this week on Netflix. It's called "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities," and two episodes premiere daily from today through Friday. Our TV critic David Bianculli has seen them all. He has this review.

20 HOURS AGO