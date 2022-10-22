Read full article on original website
getnews.info
The new book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual” is a must-read resource for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
“The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrimes” is a much-needed resource in today’s world of increasing cybercrime. Cybercriminals can ruin your life. This book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Language in Bias, Prejudice, and Violence
Written and spoken language can be a weapon, sometimes a deadly weapon. Language can counteract bias and prejudice and enhance empathy and healing. The words that record and make public the laws of the land can be transformative. There are three aspects of language that deserve mention in the context...
No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions
From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
The Tab
Opinion: Taking a learning space away from your peers isn’t the activism you think it is
Last week, a group of Edinburgh Uni students “reclaimed” Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre to “run a week of education for liberation” on various causes including anti-colonialism, climate change, justice for Palestine, and anti-monarchy to name a few. They claimed to have taken the space in an...
