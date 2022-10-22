ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The new book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual” is a must-read resource for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

“The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrimes” is a much-needed resource in today’s world of increasing cybercrime. Cybercriminals can ruin your life. This book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other...
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Language in Bias, Prejudice, and Violence

Written and spoken language can be a weapon, sometimes a deadly weapon. Language can counteract bias and prejudice and enhance empathy and healing. The words that record and make public the laws of the land can be transformative. There are three aspects of language that deserve mention in the context...
Reason.com

No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions

From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
