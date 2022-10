Wilkes University hosts “America’s Reading Crisis: The Impact on our Children, Families and Community Plus Solutions,” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The forum will be held in the second floor ballroom of the Henry Student Center, 84 W. South St. Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The event is free and open to the public.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO