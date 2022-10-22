Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
hockomocksports.com
Franklin Earns Redemption With Win Over Attleboro
FRANKLIN, Mass. — It’s getting crowded at the top of the Kelley-Rex division standings. Despite falling behind after an epic opening set, Franklin volleyball rallied for three straight wins to secure a 3-1 victory over Attleboro (33-35, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19), moving the Panthers into a three-way tie in first place along with the Bombardiers and King Philip, who also won on Monday.
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
wglc.net
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend
SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
NECN
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Forecasters watching 3 areas of interest in Atlantic
The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30, and the NHC is currently tracking two potential areas of development.
Comments / 0