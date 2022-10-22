ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

hockomocksports.com

Franklin Earns Redemption With Win Over Attleboro

FRANKLIN, Mass. — It’s getting crowded at the top of the Kelley-Rex division standings. Despite falling behind after an epic opening set, Franklin volleyball rallied for three straight wins to secure a 3-1 victory over Attleboro (33-35, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19), moving the Panthers into a three-way tie in first place along with the Bombardiers and King Philip, who also won on Monday.
FRANKLIN, MA
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception

So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
BROCKTON, MA
wglc.net

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
BILLERICA, MA
Boston University

The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston

Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend

SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
SALEM, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA

