Today’s games are listed below. Franklin, 1 @ Attleboro, 0 – Final – Franklin converted a penalty kick 15 minutes into the second half to get a win on the road over Attleboro and clinch the Kelley-Rex division title. An unlucky hand ball on a service into the area from Noah Cain gave the visitors a chance from the spot. Senior Trey Lovell stepped up and buried a low shot for the only goal of the game.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO