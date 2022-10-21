Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
YouTuber Jake Paul (5-0) is ready to take on his biggest challenge to date in MMA legend Anderson Silva (3-1 boxing record) on October 29. Inside the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the two will be facing off inside a boxing ring. While the main event is expected to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch Triller Fight Club's "Lineage of Greatness II" undercard
Sons of former world champions will get a chance to shine when Triller Fight Club presents its "Lineage of Greatness II" event. The fight card takes place inside Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas on October 22. The sons of Tommy Morrison (Kenzie Morrison), Jose Luis Castillo (Jose Luis Castillo...
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA Women's World Cup mascot 2023: What is Tazuni and why was it picked for Australia and New Zealand?
The 2023 Women's World Cup will see two nations host the tournament for the first time with Australia and New Zealand handed the honours. Games will be split across both countries with the tournament kicking off in Auckland before concluding in Sydney. With two countries to represent, FIFA have opted...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alex Volkanovski accepts challenge from new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev appeared to confirm the UFC 284 main event after the latter's title victory at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev became UFC lightweight champion when he submitted Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke in the second round. After the victory, Makhachev's trainer and mentor, Khabib...
Comments / 0