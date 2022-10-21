ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When is Terence Crawford fighting? Date, PPV price, channel set for 2022 boxing match with David Avanesyan

By Daniel Yanofsky
 3 days ago
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao: Who beat most champions?

World Boxing News looks at who beat the most world champions from boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather and Pacquiao represent two of the greatest boxers to grace the ring. It’s merely our luck that we had them campaigning around the same time in history. But which...
Boxing Scene

Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence

The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene

Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'

Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
worldboxingnews.net

Fury, Crawford fights collapse as boxing slowly kills itself

With the collapse of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and the Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr. undisputed bout, boxing is slowly killing itself. Boxing promoters or the fighters themselves need to take a good, hard look at why they continually fail to make the battles fans want. Pay Per...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies

By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr awaits Canelo decision for May 6

World Boxing News reported two years ago that Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is the heavyweight fight at the top of the PBC list. Now, after eliminator formalities with the World Boxing Council got completed last month and in October, WBN understands Wilder vs Ruiz will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next

Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
worldboxingnews.net

Bob Arum excuse for Fury vs Chisora 3 means Usyk is a done deal

Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum attempted to shed some light on why Derek Chisora deserves a title shot on December 3rd in London. An uproar from fans has overshadowed the October announcement that Fury and Chisora will square off for the third time. The first two bouts between the pair...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder ranked #1 in Ring Magazine top 10

By Charles Brun: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder is now ranked #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated top 10 rankings after knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round on October 15th. The Ring Magazine’s current champion is Oleksandr Usyk. WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury gave up his Ring...
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz's Father: Deontay Wilder is The Fight We Want!

While a potential showdown between former world champions Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder is expected in 2023, there are still no details regarding the fight. Both boxers won their semi-WBC eliminators. Last month, Ruiz scored two knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz in a WBC...
ng-sportingnews.com

Watch Triller Fight Club's "Lineage of Greatness II" undercard

Sons of former world champions will get a chance to shine when Triller Fight Club presents its "Lineage of Greatness II" event. The fight card takes place inside Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas on October 22. The sons of Tommy Morrison (Kenzie Morrison), Jose Luis Castillo (Jose Luis Castillo...
worldboxingnews.net

Welterweight Shawn Porter praised for victory over Oleksandr Usyk

Former welterweight champion Shawn Porter earned praise for his now-famous victory over heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Porter, a two-time ruler at 147 pounds in the professional ranks, fought at much higher weights in the amateurs. Regularly scaling just over 165 pounds, Porter dropped weight gradually after making his debut at...
Boxing Scene

Mauricio Lara: A Third Fight With Josh Warrington Is Personal, I Want To Retire Him

Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara didn’t waste any time tearing down Jose Sanmartin in the ring before verbally tearing apart his next two stated foes. The streaking contender from Mexico City was unequivocal in his desire to close out his rivalry with IBF featherweight titlist Josh Warrington and his disdain for previously scheduled foe and secondary WBA titlist Leigh Wood. Lara owns a knockout win over Warrington along with settling for a technical draw in their rematch, while waiting on plans to come back around for his canceled fight with Wood who withdrew from their September 24 bout in his hometown of Nottingham due to a biceps injury.
Boxing Insider

Everyone Is Down On Boxing

I confess this title should read: “Even Those Who Actually Still Like The Sport Are Down On Boxing.” That would probably be more accurate. No matter. For years now I’ve defended the sweet science from those who tell me (always with a smile) that boxing is dead. Indeed, I’m forever pointing out to these gleeful doomsayers that they’re wrong, because they are. It’s not that boxing’s dead…it’s just that boxing is now, in 2022, steamrolling towards absolute irrelevancy. Sound good? It’s not. Boxing was reportedly the fourth most popular sport in America back in the 80s (and probably a good chunk of the 90s). Now no one here in the United States even knows who the top heavyweights are.
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’

Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...

