Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Valerie and Tracy Dietrich, Alan and Elizabeth Stein, Bobbie Nau, and Marc Grossberg were among the more than 300 guests at the annual Houston Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Concert and Gala. This year’s black-tie event, chaired by Drs. Susan and Dennis Carlyle, celebrated the opening of the 2022-23 season. The concert at Jones Hall featured Houston Symphony music director Juraj Valčuha leading the orchestra and Houston Symphony Chorus alongside soprano Ana María Martínez, mezzo-soprano Marina Prudenskaya, tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy. After the performance, guests were transported to Corinthian Houston for a seated dinner with wine pairings and musical entertainment by the David Caceres Band. The evening raised more than $540,000 for the Houston Symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO