Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com
Opening night at the symphony
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Valerie and Tracy Dietrich, Alan and Elizabeth Stein, Bobbie Nau, and Marc Grossberg were among the more than 300 guests at the annual Houston Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Concert and Gala. This year’s black-tie event, chaired by Drs. Susan and Dennis Carlyle, celebrated the opening of the 2022-23 season. The concert at Jones Hall featured Houston Symphony music director Juraj Valčuha leading the orchestra and Houston Symphony Chorus alongside soprano Ana María Martínez, mezzo-soprano Marina Prudenskaya, tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy. After the performance, guests were transported to Corinthian Houston for a seated dinner with wine pairings and musical entertainment by the David Caceres Band. The evening raised more than $540,000 for the Houston Symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Onstage dinner
Christopher and Kristy Bradshaw and Leigh and Reggie Smith (pictured, from left) joined the Houston Ballet’s 2022-23 season kickoff with a festive Opening Night Onstage Dinner held at the Wortham Theater Center. Chaired by Christine and David M. Underwood, Jr. and honoring Jean and Henry May, the evening raised more than $210,000 for the Houston Ballet. Guests enjoyed a performance and post-performance dinner on the Brown stage. This year’s performance included Trey McIntyre’s reinterpretation of Sir James M. Barrie’s classic tale Peter Pan told through the eyes of a child with spectacular flying sequences, sword fights, giant puppets, and pixie dust. After the performance, Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson addressed the crowd while the stage was transformed into a beautifully set dinner for more than 200 guests.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Educating the whole child
Pershing Middle School students Daniella Villarreal, Kyra Hebert, and Nina Merchant Zamorano (pictured, from left) participated in a role-playing activity to learn about resiliency as part of the school’s new enrichment program. The sixth and seventh graders are taking a course that focuses on social and emotional skills using curriculum from the national RethinkEd organization. Each week, teachers provide a lesson on topics like bullying, dealing with trauma, stress management, friendships, and more. Pershing principal Dr. Steven Shetzer welcomes the program to help build a stronger foundation for the students’ well-being in school and as they grow up.
