Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
NHL
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career
Former Devils prospect relishing role as adviser for Disney+ series, appearing in TV commercials. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Chris Nelson, a 1988 New Jersey Devils draft pick who's finding success in Hollywood doing TV commercials and as a hockey technical adviser for Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes conclude season-opening road trip in Columbus on Tuesday
Arizona looks to continue strong power-play numbers; team returns for home opener on Friday. Oct. 25, 2022 | 4 pm MST | Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio. There's a light at the end of the road trip tunnel. The Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth and final...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Devils, 6-2, in first regulation loss of season
DETROIT-- The Detroit Red Wings had their season-opening five-game point streak end in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the second time in as many games, the Devils responded with four straight goals over the first two frames. Dominik Kubalik cut Detroit's deficit in half, 4-2, in the third, but New Jersey netted a pair later in the period to hand the Red Wings (3-1-2; 8 points) their first regulation loss of the season.
NHL
Bratt's three points help Devils hand Red Wings first regulation loss
DETROIT -- Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, helping the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday. The Devils were coming off a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at home Monday. "We weren't happy...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
From Anton Lundell's early goal to Florida's shot-suppression skills, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over the Islanders. The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Georgiev makes 44 saves, Avalanche defeat Rangers in shootout
NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves in his return to Madison Square Garden to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. Georgiev, who played for the Rangers from 2017-22 before he was traded to the Avalanche on July 7, stopped Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere in the shootout. He is 4-0-1 this season with a 2.56 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. This was a tale of two games. For the first period and a half, the Lightning held an edge in possession, shots, and scoring chances. But thanks to a strong performance from Jonathan Quick, the Kings only allowed one goal during that timeframe. Then, just past the halfway point of the second period, Blake Lizotte scored to extend the LA lead to 3-1 and Victor Hedman's goal on the next shift was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge. After that, the Kings dictated play for the rest of the night.
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
NHL
Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY
New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
Comments / 0