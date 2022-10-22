ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
FanSided

Did Gio Urshela just take a shot at the Yankees for trading him?

Gio Urshela might have just taken a shot at Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees for trading him. What felt like it should have been a magical season for the New York Yankees crumbled as soon as it faced adversity. The Houston Astros proved they are the far better team when they swept the Yankees on their home field.
theScore

Judge takes blame for misplay with Bader: 'I definitely messed him up'

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge took ownership for a miscommunication with Harrison Bader on a fly ball during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Judge and Bader converged on a fly ball off the bat of Astros catcher Christian Vazquez...
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more

The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
FanSided

Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration

The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily. It looks like they could go all the way.
FanSided

Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...

