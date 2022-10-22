Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper's message to Phillies fans bleeped out on TV broadcast: 'We're gonna bring this s–t home'
Part of Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans was bleeped out on the TV broadcast after Philadelphia secured its first World Series berth since 2009.
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Yankees Outfielder Reveals Excuse For His Embarrassing Drop
The New York Yankees are on the cusp of being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after losing Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. But there was one embarrassing drop by a Yankees player that made a big difference - and his excuse for making that drop is... interesting.
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Did Gio Urshela just take a shot at the Yankees for trading him?
Gio Urshela might have just taken a shot at Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees for trading him. What felt like it should have been a magical season for the New York Yankees crumbled as soon as it faced adversity. The Houston Astros proved they are the far better team when they swept the Yankees on their home field.
Rhys Hoskins on Bryce Harper’s Homer That Secured WS Berth: ‘MV3’ (Video)
The Phillies first baseman showered praise on his teammate following the home run that clinched a World Series berth.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
theScore
Judge takes blame for misplay with Bader: 'I definitely messed him up'
New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge took ownership for a miscommunication with Harrison Bader on a fly ball during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Judge and Bader converged on a fly ball off the bat of Astros catcher Christian Vazquez...
Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more
The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration
The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily. It looks like they could go all the way.
Yankees report card: From Aaron Judge to Josh Donaldson, the ugly postseason grades are in
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions
A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
